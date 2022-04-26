 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oklahoma COVID cases 'relatively low' but likely to see a slight rise with new variant

  • Updated
Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases remain "relatively low" but likely will go up "slightly" as a new subvariant spreads in the U.S., according to Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.

Bratzler on Tuesday said he most closely is watching BA.2.12.1 — what he termed an "omicron subvariant subvariant" — as the nation saw a 53% increase in cases reported the past week. The total number of cases isn't huge, he said, but it is a rise.

"It's more contagious than omicron; it's really spreading rapidly," Bratzler said during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's COVID-19 media briefing. "It does not appear to be increasing hospitalizations and doesn't appear to be causing more severe illness.

"Just recognize it's another variant that is spreading rapidly and we will likely see cases go up some in Oklahoma, which I believe we're already starting to see a small bump in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma."

Stealth omicron remains the predominant variant in the U.S. at 68.1% of all new cases, but BA.2.12.1 — stealth omicron's subvariant — is quickly moving upward at 28.7% of all new cases. Two weeks earlier, BA.2.12.1 was at 13.7% and a month ago 3.5%.

"It does appear to be the variant that's driving the increase in cases in the northeastern United States," Bratzler said.

In Region 6 — Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas — BA.2.12.1 is 8.7% of all new cases, up from 4.4% two weeks ago and 0.1% a month ago.

Bratzler noted other variants are out there but that they haven't taken off in U.S. yet.

"Right now, checking the World Health Organization data, there aren't any new subvariants or variants of concern that seem to be spreading rapidly around the world," Bratzler said. "But we're watching that all very, very closely."

Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases rose to 218 as of Thursday, up 48% from 147 the prior week.

The state's three-day average of COVID hospitalizations remained steady Thursday at 84, compared to 85 a week earlier.

See all of the Tulsa World's coverage related to the coronavirus outbreak​ at tulsaworld.com

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

COVID by the numbers in Oklahoma

COMMUNITY VIEW

Tulsa County’s COVID-19 community level is low, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC updates its community levels on Thursdays based on three metrics.

Tulsa County

Cases per 100,000 people: 22.25

New COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 people: 2.3

Percentage of staffed inpatient beds in use by patients with COVID-19: 0.8%

Oklahoma

Coal, Cotton and Roger Mills counties are medium, while the rest of Oklahoma’s counties are low.

COMMUNITY PROFILE REPORT

Oklahoma (as of Friday)

Case rate the past seven days: orange (58 per 100,000)

Death rate the past seven days: light red (4.1 per 100,000)

Test positivity percentage the past seven days: light green (3.6%)

COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: green (1.0 per 100 inpatient beds)

United States (as of Thursday)

Case rate the past seven days: orange (90 per 100,000)

Death rate the past seven days: yellow (0.8 per 100,000)

Test positivity percentage the past seven days: yellow (5.3%)

COVID-19 hospital admissions rate the past seven days: light green (1.6 per 100 inpatient beds)

COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATIONS

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak (July) 663

Summer 2020 nadir (September) 462

Winter 2020-21 peak (December) 1,995

Spring 2021 nadir (June) 106

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 1,607

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 399

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 2,243

As of Thursday 84

Tulsa County

Summer 2020 peak (not available)

Summer 2020 nadir (September) 141

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 468

Spring 2021 nadir (March) 30

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 504

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 119

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 548

As of Thursday 18

COVID-19 CASES (7-day averages)

Oklahoma

Summer 2020 peak (July) 1,110

Summer 2020 nadir (August) 646

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 4,256

Spring 2021 nadir (June) 99

Delta surge peak 2021 (August) 2,806

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 553

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 11,908

As of Thursday 218

Tulsa County

Summer 2020 peak (July) 254

Summer 2020 nadir (August) 115

Winter 2020-21 peak (January) 629

Spring 2021 nadir (June) 23

Delta surge peak 2021 (September) 420

Fall 2021 nadir (November) 97

Omicron surge peak 2022 (January) 1,802

As of Thursday 56

SOURCES: State and federal government data

Hospital data notes: At the outset of 2021, Oklahoma State Department of Health discontinued reporting persons under investigation for COVID-19, changing the consistency of hospitalization data. Other changes that affect the Tulsa World’s data tabulation: In May 2021, OSDH switched to reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations rather than daily counts. In April 2022, OSDH stopped reporting recent three-day averages of COVID hospitalizations on each weekday, instead releasing a three-day average on Thursdays only.

Case data notes: Oklahoma State Department of Health in March 2021 halted reporting county-level data on a daily basis, instead shifting to weekly data. OSDH in March 2022 made the same switch to only weekly reporting for its statewide cases data.

Concerned about COVID-19?

