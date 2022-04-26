Oklahoma COVID cases 'relatively low' but likely to see a slight rise with new variant

Oklahoma's COVID-19 cases remain "relatively low" but likely will go up "slightly" as a new subvariant spreads in the U.S., according to Dr. Dale Bratzler, University of Oklahoma's chief COVID officer.

Bratzler on Tuesday said he most closely is watching BA.2.12.1 — what he termed an "omicron subvariant subvariant" — as the nation saw a 53% increase in cases reported the past week. The total number of cases isn't huge, he said, but it is a rise.

"It's more contagious than omicron; it's really spreading rapidly," Bratzler said during Healthier Oklahoma Coalition's COVID-19 media briefing. "It does not appear to be increasing hospitalizations and doesn't appear to be causing more severe illness.

"Just recognize it's another variant that is spreading rapidly and we will likely see cases go up some in Oklahoma, which I believe we're already starting to see a small bump in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma."

Stealth omicron remains the predominant variant in the U.S. at 68.1% of all new cases, but BA.2.12.1 — stealth omicron's subvariant — is quickly moving upward at 28.7% of all new cases. Two weeks earlier, BA.2.12.1 was at 13.7% and a month ago 3.5%.

"It does appear to be the variant that's driving the increase in cases in the northeastern United States," Bratzler said.

In Region 6 — Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Texas — BA.2.12.1 is 8.7% of all new cases, up from 4.4% two weeks ago and 0.1% a month ago.

Bratzler noted other variants are out there but that they haven't taken off in U.S. yet.

"Right now, checking the World Health Organization data, there aren't any new subvariants or variants of concern that seem to be spreading rapidly around the world," Bratzler said. "But we're watching that all very, very closely."

Oklahoma's seven-day average of new cases rose to 218 as of Thursday, up 48% from 147 the prior week.

The state's three-day average of COVID hospitalizations remained steady Thursday at 84, compared to 85 a week earlier.

