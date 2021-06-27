Oklahoma COVID case count rise in June prompts strong push for sequencing as Delta variant emerges

OSDH has reported only 41 known cases of the Delta variant so far, but Bratzler says that variant already accounts for more than 20% of new COVID cases in the U.S.

"I'm betting that there are many, many more cases in Oklahoma right now," Bratzler said. "The UK variant — the Alpha variant — had been the predominant strain in Oklahoma, but now I think it is the Delta variant."

There have been only about 25 Oklahoma specimens sequenced per week in the past four weeks of reports, according to state data. Stone said she wants to see hundreds of new specimens added to each weekly report if enough samples are sent to the state.

Stone said OSDH specifically has reached out to partners in Tulsa, Tulsa County and northeast Oklahoma to submit COVID samples because of local rises in cases and proximity to the Delta variant outbreak in southwest Missouri.

The state has received criticism from the Oklahoma State Medical Association for suddenly choosing to move the Public Health Lab during a pandemic.

Having not necessarily been involved in the discussions, Stone said she couldn't speak on the timing of the move but that it was necessary to gain more space and equipment to ultimately improve its sequencing efforts.