Oklahoma COVID-19 hospitalizations outstrip delta variant wave's peak from summer

Oklahoma's seven-day moving average of daily new cases is at a record 11,118 — a whopping 161% above the record, set last January, of 4,256. The case count average is 55% above a week ago (7,185) and 223% up from two weeks ago (3,440).

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed noted that case counts underestimate the true spread of the disease in the community because of so much at-home testing and individuals with no-to-minor symptoms not seeking PCR tests, the numbers of which are reported.

Reed said he's heard that there might be three to eight unreported cases for every confirmed case. During the first surge, he said, antibody testing in Oklahoma indicated that a 3-to-1 ratio was appropriate.

However, the original SARS-CoV-2 strain wasn't nearly as transmissible as the omicron variant, he said.

"So you would anticipate with omicron that ratio would go up, but I would be concerned about trying to narrow that down too much because we just don't have a lot of data that will support any kind of estimate of that right now," Reed said.

The country's weekly new case rate dropped for the first time since late 2021, according to the latest federal data from Monday.