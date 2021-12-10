Oklahoma COVID-19 cases up 149% from delta wave's low point as state officials eye omicron impact

Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average has more than doubled in the month after their post-delta variant wave low point — a rise when the omicron variant reportedly remains less than 1% of cases in the country.

The state's seven-day average of new cases rose to 1,561 on Friday. That's a 149% jump from the recent low-water mark of 553 reported Nov. 7. The delta wave's peak hit 2,806 cases per day in late August.

Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a media briefing Thursday that the increase is a reminder that COVID is still a concern in Oklahoma and that a new variant and colder weather driving people inside are both factors that can contribute to upswings in disease spread.

"Obviously, our hope was that the downward trend would continue in the cases — or at least the plateau — but we're not surprised that we have seen an increase," Reed said. "That's what a pandemic typically involves. It's a series of surges.

"We anticipate that this surge — or this increase, I don't know that I'd call it a surge yet — but this increase will be much less severe than the previous one. We hope to see a plateau very soon on it."