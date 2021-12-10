Oklahoma COVID-19 cases up 149% after delta wave's low point as state officials eye omicron impact

Reed said he hopes the level of vaccination in Oklahoma, coupled with natural immunity, will help suppress the severity of illness and keep hospitalizations from trending up as much as case counts.

"The bump in the hospitalizations has been fairly low so far," Reed said. "But again we absolutely want to watch that. And we recognize that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, so they tend to follow the case increases by a couple weeks."

Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the U.S. for percent of its population fully vaccinated at 52.3%, compared to the U.S. as a whole at 60.5%, according to federal data Friday.

In Tulsa County, 81.2% of its residents ages 12 and older have at least one dose of vaccination compared to 74.7% throughout Oklahoma, according to the latest state data.

Tulsa County’s COVID hospitalizations have risen 51% to 180 from 119 in the past month. Its high during delta was 504, which was also its overall record in the entire pandemic.

Early reports suggest the omicron variant might be less likely than delta to cause severe COVID-19 illness, but more data is needed for conclusive answers, according to the state's chief medical officer.