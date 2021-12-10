Oklahoma COVID-19 cases up 149% after delta wave's low point as state officials eye omicron impact

Oklahoma's COVID-19 daily case average has more than doubled in the month after their low point post-delta variant wave — a rise when the omicron variant reportedly remains less than 1% of cases in the country.
The state seven-day average rose to 1,561 cases Friday, which is a 149% jump from the recent low-water mark of 553 reported Nov. 7. The delta wave's peak hit 2,806 cases per day in late August.
Interim Health Commissioner Keith Reed in a media briefing Thursday said the increase is a reminder that COVID is still a concern in Oklahoma and that a new variant and colder weather driving people inside are both factors that can contribute to upswings in disease spread.
"Obviously our hope was that the downward trend would continue in the cases — or at least the plateau — but we're not surprised that we have seen an increase," Reed said. "That's what a pandemic typically involves. It's a series of surges.
"We anticipate that this surge — or this increase, I don't know that I'd call it a surge yet — but this increase will be much less severe than the previous one. We hope to see a plateau very soon on it."
COVID hospitalizations — which lag after newly reported cases — have gone up 54% to 616 from the low point after the delta surge of 399 on Nov. 9, according to the state's recent three-day average. The delta high was 1,607 reported in late August.
Reed said he hopes the level of vaccination in Oklahoma, coupled with natural immunity, will help suppress the severity of illness and keep hospitalizations from trending up as much as case counts.
"The bump in the hospitalizations has been fairly low so far," Reed said. "But again we absolutely want to watch that. And we recognize that hospitalizations are a lagging indicator, so they tend to follow the case increases by a couple weeks."
Oklahoma ranks No. 39 in the U.S. for percent of its population fully vaccinated at 52.3%, compared to the U.S. as a whole at 60.5%, according to federal data Friday.
In Tulsa County, 81.2% of its residents ages 12 and older have at least one dose of vaccination compared to 74.7% throughout Oklahoma, according to the latest state data.
Tulsa County’s COVID hospitalizations have risen 51% to 180 from 119 in the past month. Its high during delta was 504, which was also its overall record in the entire pandemic.
Early reports suggest the omicron variant might be less likely than delta to cause severe COVID-19 illness, but more data is needed for conclusive answers, according to the state's chief medical officer.
Dr. Gitanjali Pai also says that omicron has at least 30 mutations, suggesting the latest variant could spread faster than delta. But delta remains the primary variant in the U.S., Pai said, comprising 99% of cases.
As of Friday, omicron had been detected in 23 states, including Missouri, Texas and Colorado, but not yet in Oklahoma.
"The COVID shot is helpful against variants like this one," Pai said. "While early reports suggest that the omicron variant may be less likely than delta to cause severe illness, it's still important to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 as much as we can.
"Variants are an expected part of a virus' development. New variants provide additional opportunities for this virus to spread and survive. While variants are not unexpected, it's easier for us to treat COVID if we can slow their transmission."
Pai noted that data on hand show COVID-19 vaccination works to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
She said omicron carries mutations in its spike protein, which it uses to bind to human cells. While too early in omicron's study to know for certain, that many mutations to the spike protein suggests it could spread faster than the delta variant.
"We expect more information in the coming weeks," Pai said.
Featured video: Healthier Oklahoma Coalition: Omicron is likely already here, with not enough testing