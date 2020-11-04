 Skip to main content
Oklahoma County Jail Trust sued over pandemic aid

Adriana Law speaks to the crowd at an Oklahoma County Jail Trust forum Aug. 19, 2020. Laws and Mark Faulk, right, are plaintiffs in a lawsuit recently filed against the trust. DOUG HOKE/The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two activists and a business owner are asking a judge to rule that the Oklahoma County Jail Trust has been operating illegally.

The lawsuit, which was filed Monday, alleges the trust was created unlawfully, and it also slams the way Commissioner Kevin Calvey handled the county’s roughly $47 million in federal coronavirus relief funds, known as CARES Act funding.

An email between Calvey and trust Chairwoman Tricia Everest detailing a potential way to spend the funding is included in the suit, which plaintiffs say “shows that he intends to effectively launder the money.”

Defendants are Calvey, Everest, Commissioner Brian Maughan, the jail trust, the Board of County Commissioners and jail administrator Greg Williams.

