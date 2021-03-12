 Skip to main content
Oklahoma County DA David Prater sues Gov. Kevin Stitt, parole board

Oklahoma officer charged in Black man's fatal shooting

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed the lawsuit just days after the Pardon and Parole Board voted to give death-row inmate Julius Jones a second commutation hearing.

 Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Thursday asked a judge to block Gov. Kevin Stitt from granting any commutation or parole request “tainted by ... improprieties” at the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board.

The governor, in turn, called the lawsuit a political hit job.

The district attorney accused the board of blatantly violating the law by not giving prosecutors proper notice when inmates request commutations. He specifically accused the acting board chairman, Adam Luck, and another board member, Kelly Doyle, of having a direct material financial interest in the cases coming before them.

The prosecutor asked District Judge Don Andrews to invalidate on ethical grounds any parole or commutation recommendation where they voted. He also asked the judge to block the governor from considering any of those recommendations.

