Oklahoma congressional delegation oppose COVID-19 relief bill

Oklahoma lawmakers voted against a budget blueprint on Friday that included provisions they favored and even authored, as they warned that Democrats would make the bill a vehicle for a wide range of spending and policy measures.

The Senate and House narrowly approved the bill that sets the stage for a new pandemic relief package, one that could be approved by majority vote. The House is expected to consider the package by the end of the month.

Oklahoma’s members of the House and Senate opposed the legislation, even though it included proposals authored by Sens. Jim Inhofe and James Lankford, and didn’t include any of the provisions Republicans have said they oppose, including a hike in the federal minimum wage.

An Inhofe spokesperson said, “The Democrats have been clear they intend to push a partisan agenda through the budget resolution and reconciliation process. Last night, Republicans pushed votes that required Democrats to go on the record about key issues, but that doesn’t change the fact that, at the end of the night, budget reconciliation was a flawed process that Senator Inhofe opposed.”