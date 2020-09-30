Oklahoma college takes COVID-19 fight to the air with use of drones for disinfectant spray

OKLAHOMA CITY - Rose State College students returning to campus can breathe a little easier in the school's new student union.
Across the world, drones are being used for large-scale disinfecting of public places, like sports stadiums, that would be too time-consuming for individual staff on the ground. The same case could be made for the student union at Rose State College, a 48,000-square-foot structure that includes a ballroom with seating for 400 people during normal operations.
The college, in collaboration with Total Defense Resource Strategies, demonstrated Monday the use of a drone to disperse a COVID-19 disinfectant at the newly constructed student union that opened this week.
"What we saw today was an innovative new technology, where we use a drone with a canister attached to it to spray a large area, to disinfect it from the virus that causes COVID-19," said Toney Stricklin, president and CEO of TDRS. "The speed of this is actually such that we can spray 3,500 square feet in as little as three to four minutes."
