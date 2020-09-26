 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City schools pause athletics after surge in area COVID-19 cases

OKC schools.jpg

According to a letter sent to district staff and families by superintendent Sean McDaniel, the county's COVID Alert Level went up after cases per 100,000 residents rose to 26.2 this week. Last week, that number was 15.8. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman

Oklahoma City Public Schools is hitting pause on sports.

The district announced Friday that because Oklahoma County's COVID Alert Level had risen to Orange Level 2, all athletics would be canceled until further notice beginning Monday. That includes games, events and practices.

Millwood Public Schools followed suit later Friday.

All outdoor athletics scheduled for Friday and Saturday will continue as planned.

All indoor athletics are canceled immediately.

According to a letter sent to district staff and families by superintendent Sean McDaniel, the county's COVID Alert Level went up after cases per 100,000 residents rose to 26.2 this week. Last week, that number was 15.8.

