Oklahoma City police officer charged with manslaughter in shooting death of Black man with history of mental illness

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City police officer has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old mentally ill Black man.

Sgt. Clifford Holman was charged with the felony Thursday in Oklahoma County District Court, more than two months after the Dec. 11 shooting death of Bennie Edwards in the parking lot of a business near the 2100 block of West Hefner Road.

If convicted, Holman, who has seven years of service on the force, faces four years to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving at least 85 percent of the sentence.

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting, authorities said officers responded to a call of a man bothering customers outside a store. Authorities said Edwards threatened officers with a knife and they attempted to de-escalate the situation with pepper spray and a Taser.