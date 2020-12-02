Oklahoma City hospitals turn to overflow tents as COVID-19 hospitalizations surge

OKLAHOMA CITY — St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City on Monday added overflow tents to increase its patient capacity at a time when the facility has more COVID-19 patients than open beds.

Dr. Chad Borin, medical director of St. Anthony Hospital emergency services, said the decision to add overflow tents was made because of current capacity issues that he anticipates will worsen in the coming weeks.

“We have four COVID units in our hospital,” he said. “They’re completely full. Each day when I come to work in the morning, we typically have a dozen or more patients holding in our emergency department, waiting for a bed in the hospital.”

St. Anthony’s COVID units hold about 70 patients. On Tuesday morning, there were 88 COVID positive patients in the hospital, Borin said.