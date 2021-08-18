Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

He suggested that people act as if anyone with whom they come into contact is infected, because they can’t know for sure. A person could have minimal or no symptoms but still be infectious.

“We let our guard down,” Bratzler said. “Cases fell in Oklahoma. We were down to 99 cases a day in early June. Just 99 a day in the whole state. We opened up; we relaxed all of our mask mandates in communities around the state; vaccination rates slowed down because people didn’t see it as a priority anymore.”

Wickwire said that “no matter how many codes may be called simultaneously, our team has committed that no one dies alone on our watch.”

“I can’t tell you how many patients I’ve sat next to, stroked their faces and let them know that they are loved and appreciated,” she said.

“Help us make their stories heard. Please fight with us instead of against us.”

Hospitalization risk 600 times less if vaccinated

Like so many people, Dr. Julie Watson is tired, frustrated and wants the pandemic to be over and life to return to normal.

Watson, chief medical officer for Integris Health, said the path is through vaccination.