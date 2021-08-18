Oklahoma City hospitals make passionate plea to help 'overwhelmed' emergency rooms as 'dire' COVID-19 surge threatens care

In a wide-ranging and passionate media briefing, four Oklahoma City hospital systems banded together Tuesday to lay out how desperate the COVID-19 pandemic has become and plead for help in curbing it.
Overwhelmed. Unmanageable. Dread. Nightmare. Dire.
Medical professionals used those words and more to describe the deteriorating hospital situation and severity of the pandemic as school begins across the state — especially compared to this point a year ago.
The problem is currently “unmanageable” and fills Dr. Bahar Malakouti with a “sense of dread.”
Malakouti, neurohospitalist and stroke medical director at Mercy Hospital, said her system’s patients in rural communities can’t find beds in Oklahoma City and instead are sent to neighboring states.
“This most recent surge in COVID has had a dramatic impact on nearly every health care service our hospitals provide,” Malakouti said. “If you get in a car accident, have a heart attack, need an emergency surgery or, yes, even if you have a stroke, there’s a chance you might not be able to get the time-sensitive care you need.
“These are all medical emergencies where every minute is crucial, and when our hospitals are filled to capacity we’re just not able to provide the timely care that we normally offer.”
Hospitals are full, and emergency rooms are overwhelmed, said Dr. Dale Bratzler, the University of Oklahoma’s chief COVID officer.
Individuals might sit for hours waiting for a bed to become available, whether for a COVID infection or other ailment.
“It’s not uncommon for our hospitals to struggle to find a place to send a patient who’s really sick,” Bratzler said.
‘We let our guard down’
The state’s new case number is at 2,200 per day, which is 53% of the peak in January of 4,200 cases, according to Bratzler.
Hospitalizations are just under 1,400 right now, which is 70% of the peak of nearly 2,000 in late December.
But Dr. Kersey Winfree, chief medical officer at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital, said staffing levels are lower this time around and that outpatient care is experiencing long wait times and delays.
She said COVID-19 “rages on” and that its height likely is still to come as a “dire situation” plays out.
Regan Wickwire, a COVID ICU nurse at SSM Health St. Anthony, said patients now are younger, sicker and take fewer days to require higher levels of care than those of a year ago.
Bratzler said a larger proportion of people with COVID are being admitted to hospitals now than during the prior surge even though a vaccine is now free, safe, effective and widely available.
He suggested that people act as if anyone with whom they come into contact is infected, because they can’t know for sure. A person could have minimal or no symptoms but still be infectious.
“We let our guard down,” Bratzler said. “Cases fell in Oklahoma. We were down to 99 cases a day in early June. Just 99 a day in the whole state. We opened up; we relaxed all of our mask mandates in communities around the state; vaccination rates slowed down because people didn’t see it as a priority anymore.”
Wickwire said that “no matter how many codes may be called simultaneously, our team has committed that no one dies alone on our watch.”
“I can’t tell you how many patients I’ve sat next to, stroked their faces and let them know that they are loved and appreciated,” she said.
“Help us make their stories heard. Please fight with us instead of against us.”
Hospitalization risk 600 times less if vaccinated
Like so many people, Dr. Julie Watson is tired, frustrated and wants the pandemic to be over and life to return to normal.
Watson, chief medical officer for Integris Health, said the path is through vaccination.
All three vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson — are safe and effective, she said. More than 350 million doses have been given in the country and more than 4 billion across the globe.
“Even though some vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID, the risk is 600 times less likely that they will need the hospital to get better compared to those who are unvaccinated,” Watson said. “In fact, more than 90% of all patients who come to us hoping that we can save them — help them breathe again, stop their kidneys from failing from COVID — haven’t taken the vaccine.”
The vaccines have undergone and will continue to undergo the most intensive safety monitoring in the history of the U.S., Watson said.
She said the vaccines were developed rapidly but are based on 30 years of preparation and research on the coronavirus family of viruses, which have been around for decades before this pandemic.
No steps were skipped, Watson added. And she spoke directly to women.
“As an exhausted mother of two, I would never stand here and recommend a vaccine that had any evidence of affecting your unborn children or your ability to have them,” Watson said. “These vaccines are safe and, frankly, protect pregnant women who are all at high risk for severe illness with COVID.”
Featured video: Some Oklahoma COVID-19 patients are crossing state lines for care