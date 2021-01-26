 Skip to main content
Oklahoma City Community College removes controversial land run monument

Land Run monument OKCC

Oklahoma City Community College announced today that it has removed a controversial monument depicting the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889 from its campus. Photo provided to The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Community College announced today that it has removed a controversial monument depicting the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889 from its campus.

Visible outside the campus' main building, the concrete monument features settlers on horseback, in wagons and on bicycles racing to stake their land claims in the April 22, 1889, land run. The carved words on it read, "May the spirit of the pioneers always be with us."

OCCC Executive Vice President Danita Rose, whose maternal grandfather was of Cherokee descent, said in today's announcement that the recent decision to remove the monument was a top priority for the school's Executive Leadership Team.

“It was a no-brainer,” Rose said in a statement. “If our goal is to create a community that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone, a monument that depicts cruelty and oppression can’t be on display here.”

