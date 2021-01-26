Oklahoma City Community College removes controversial land run monument

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City Community College announced today that it has removed a controversial monument depicting the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889 from its campus.
Visible outside the campus' main building, the concrete monument features settlers on horseback, in wagons and on bicycles racing to stake their land claims in the April 22, 1889, land run. The carved words on it read, "May the spirit of the pioneers always be with us."
OCCC Executive Vice President Danita Rose, whose maternal grandfather was of Cherokee descent, said in today's announcement that the recent decision to remove the monument was a top priority for the school's Executive Leadership Team.
“It was a no-brainer,” Rose said in a statement. “If our goal is to create a community that is inclusive and welcoming to everyone, a monument that depicts cruelty and oppression can’t be on display here.”
Phase 2 is open for health care providers, first responders and those 65 and older. Those with underlying health conditions younger than 65 are also in Phase 2, but Deputy OSDH Commissioner Keith Reed said older Oklahomans are already having issues signing up and the state doesn't want "an even bigger group competing with them to get appointments."
After a Tulsa-based nonprofit reportedly has grown over the past decade to hold four-fifths of all medical records created in Oklahoma, the state has decided to build its own health information exchange — and at a higher bid cost.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a lower court ruling that found that while Kenneth Eugene Barrett, 59, had deficient legal representation during his trial, he suffered no prejudice as a result.
Epidemiologists are unsure about the mutated virus — found in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado and Louisiana — and how effective current vaccines will be against the variant that's made infections skyrocket overseas.
"I want to be really clear that we are not going to kill Bigfoot," State Rep. Justin Humphrey said. "We are going to trap a live Bigfoot. We are not promoting killing Bigfoot. We are promoting hunting Bigfoot, trying to find evidence of Bigfoot."
Kore Bommeli was arrested Thursday in Dane County, Wisconsin, and is awaiting transportation back to Oklahoma to face charges in the April slaying of Talina Galloway, a Wagoner County Sheriff's Office news release states.
Oklahoma City Community College announced today that it has removed a controversial monument depicting the Oklahoma Land Run of 1889 from its campus. Photo provided to The Oklahoman