Oklahoma City abortion clinic sees caseload double after Texas law takes effect

Another, House Bill 2441, bans abortion in Oklahoma at about six months of pregnancy, when a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Tong said she expects Oklahoma lawmakers next session to pass copycat legislation of Senate Bill 8.

The number of abortions in Oklahoma have dramatically decreased since 2000.

In 2000, the state saw 6,215 abortions, dropping to 3,157 in 2020, according to figures provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Between 2000 and 2020, the bulk of women seeking an abortion were 20 to 24 years old. The bulk were white, unmarried and with only a high school degree or GED, according to information provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Derek Pate is the Oklahoma State Department of Health director for the Center for Health Statistics.

Pate said the agency has not investigated why the number of abortions has dropped, but it could be a number of factors, including a drop in the birth rate and fewer teen pregnancies.

“The No. 1 reason people come to our clinic is they are not ready to have another child,” Tong said. “Almost 70% of patients are already parents. This is a parenting decision they are making. It is a moral decision they are making.