Oklahoma church coalition condemns racism and discrimination, launches anti-hate campaign

“I believe that we have all been called at this time, to do the ‘heavy lifting’ of anti-racism work. That means having the courage and the faith to have difficult conversations,” said the Rev. Jesse Jackson, senior pastor of East Sixth Street Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

“This sickness is embedded deep within our society, even in our institution, the church, that we look to for leadership on this matter. For those who say that ‘it would go away if you all stopped talking about it,’ to those I say it is clear that you understand neither humanity nor sin. You do not get rid of a sin or a sickness by merely not mentioning it. Oh, how I wish things were that easy. I would stop talking about poverty and war and cancer and all manner of other issues. But clearly, life does not work that way.”

State Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, a Baptist preacher, also lent his support to the coalition’s new emphasis.

“Let me say how much I appreciate the thought and time put into developing this statement, those who signed on to this document and especially to those who have and will humble themselves to make the ‘sine qua non’ of this document an everyday existence,” Young said.