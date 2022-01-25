Oklahoma breaks COVID hospitalization records; omicron is dangerous for children, pediatricians warn

DeLeon said some of the young population testing positive for COVID are experiencing severe complications.

She referenced a recent study that found a correlation between COVID-positive kids and diagnoses of diabetes after their COVID infections. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is seeing that correlation, too, she said.

“We also are seeing COVID encephalitis. These are patients that have inflammation in their brains and are presenting with change in their mental status or seizures,” DeLeon said. “We’re also seeing strokes. We know that COVID makes people of all ages more likely to clot, and we are seeing that in our pediatric patients, as well.”

More pediatric operations are being postponed because children show up at the hospital for those procedures and test positive for COVID, so the operations can’t proceed.

Dr. Cameron Mantor, physician executive for the Children’s Division, said about 1% to 1.5% of children in need of surgical care who had appointments from October through December tested positive for COVID.

In the past several weeks that share of COVID-positive preoperation patients has skyrocketed to 13% — more than a 10-fold increase, Mantor said.