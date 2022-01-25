Oklahoma breaks COVID hospitalization records; omicron is dangerous for children, pediatricians warn

COVID-19 hospitalizations for both children and adults have hit highs in Oklahoma in recent days and are overwhelming the state’s hospitals.
Pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations reached an overall record Thursday at 73 across the state, a three-day average the state first started reporting in mid-July, during the delta variant wave.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Oklahoma hit a high for the omicron surge over the weekend, with 1,887 reported Saturday.
The state’s overall record of 1,995 was set on Dec. 28, 2020, when the state included patients under investigation for COVID as part of that count. And that overall high is a daily point-in-time count, not a recent three-day average, which the state has reported since early May.
Pediatric COVID hospitalizations came down a bit to 64 reported Monday, though that could be artificially lower because of inconsistencies with weekend reporting.
Overall COVID hospitalizations were at 1,868 on Monday, with 373 of those patients — 20% — in intensive-care units.
The state has started providing a Saturday data report publicly because of how much COVID is spreading throughout the state.
Dr. George Monks, the immediate past president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, noted on Twitter that COVID cases remain high but have fallen for four straight days.
Monks said he is hopeful that cases have plateaued, but he cautioned that weekend, Monday and Tuesday data can be low.
“The hospitalization peak will likely happen 2 weeks after cases peak,” he wrote.
The state’s seven-day moving average of new daily COVID cases dropped to 10,703 on Monday, down 10% from the record 11,908 posted Friday.
The daily case average record before omicron hit is nearly three times lower, at 4,256 in January 2021.
Severe complications
OU Health hosted a media briefing last week to share how omicron can cause severe health problems in youngsters and how Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City is overburdened and is limiting surgeries.
Dr. Donna Tyungu, medical director of infection prevention and control at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital, said COVID is a top 10 cause of death for children ages 11 and younger.
“Children under the age of 11 don’t die often,” Tyungu said. “So for it to be a top 10 cause of death — that’s taking into account that we’ve had nearly or a little more than over 1,000 children die from this disease.”
Tyungu said more than 9.5 million children in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID — and that 10% of those cases were within just the past week. Children made up more than 21% of overall cases.
The original strain of COVID-19 resulted in “very few” pediatric cases, Tyungo said, but the virus has mutated to much more easily infect children and potentially make them “very sick.”
“We absolutely need to gain more information — especially age-specific information — about the severity of the new variants,” Tyungu said. “There’s a lot of talk about how mild omicron is, but that is not necessarily true for all age groups.
“Some people have suggested that we should all get omicron and get it over with, and I would push back on that — especially with regards for children — because there so many things to learn about this variant, including the long-term consequences of being infected with omicron.”
A sore throat, a mild runny nose or congestion, fatigue, a mild cough or a headache is often seen in children who are able to stay at home or be treated by pediatricians or family doctors, said Dr. Stephanie DeLeon.
DeLeon, Oklahoma Children’s Hospital inpatient medical director, said children who are hospitalized with COVID often develop respiratory illnesses such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis, which can cause difficulty in breathing.
Some younger children enter the hospital dehydrated because the virus made them not want to eat or drink, she said.
DeLeon said some of the young population testing positive for COVID are experiencing severe complications.
She referenced a recent study that found a correlation between COVID-positive kids and diagnoses of diabetes after their COVID infections. Oklahoma Children’s Hospital is seeing that correlation, too, she said.
“We also are seeing COVID encephalitis. These are patients that have inflammation in their brains and are presenting with change in their mental status or seizures,” DeLeon said. “We’re also seeing strokes. We know that COVID makes people of all ages more likely to clot, and we are seeing that in our pediatric patients, as well.”
More pediatric operations are being postponed because children show up at the hospital for those procedures and test positive for COVID, so the operations can’t proceed.
Dr. Cameron Mantor, physician executive for the Children’s Division, said about 1% to 1.5% of children in need of surgical care who had appointments from October through December tested positive for COVID.
In the past several weeks that share of COVID-positive preoperation patients has skyrocketed to 13% — more than a 10-fold increase, Mantor said.
He said staffing shortfalls and kids testing positive have resulted in five to eight children’s surgeries being postponed per week rather than historically perhaps one a week.
“Surgeons are asked to admit fewer inpatients; our (operating and procedural) rooms are required to do fewer cases,” Mantor said.
Pediatric ICU beds are full, he said, and two or three times a day administrators must decide what they are going to do with children in the Emergency Department who need a pediatric ICU bed.
Do they try to take care of them or transfer them elsewhere? Other facilities are burdened, too, he said.
“The patients don’t go away,” Mantor said. “Our pediatric patients come here because there are services that can’t be found elsewhere in the community or in the state.
"So we're challenged to try to figure out how can we continue to take care of those patients."