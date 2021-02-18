Oklahoma among states in region to report decline in weekly jobless claims

Oklahoma was one of 35 states that reported a decline in jobless claims last week compared to the prior week.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that Oklahoma saw 4,859 initial jobless claims filed during the week ending Saturday.

The total was about one-third less than when 7,201 filed claims the prior week, according to revised, unadjusted figures, released by the agency.

Kansas, Missouri and New Mexico all reported increases in initial weekly claims, while Arkansas, Colorado and Texas all saw declines among regional state neighbors.

Oklahoma also saw a decline in continued claims, or those filed after one week of unemployment.

The Labor Department reported 28,178 Oklahoma workers filed for continued jobless benefits the week ending Feb. 6, nearly 9,500 fewer than received jobless benefits the prior week.

“I am pleased to see a decline in continued claims again this week,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC Executive Director. “While the initial claims numbers can vary quite a bit week-to-week, the more important data point for the unemployment outlook is the continued claims four-week moving average, which has consistently declined for the past 34 weeks.”