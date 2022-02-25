Oklahoma abortion provider reports 2,500% more patients from Texas due to SB8 ban

An Oklahoma abortion provider has released data showing an increase of 2,500% in patients from Texas ZIP codes because of the state's Senate Bill 8 ban.

According to Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Texas residents are forced to travel hundreds or thousands of miles to access abortion — if they can find the necessary resources to do so — or to carry pregnancies against their will.

Oklahoma, New Mexico, Kansas, Colorado and Missouri parenthood health centers saw abortion patients increase nearly 800% compared to Sept. 1-Dec. 31, 2020, according to a Thursday news release.

Planned Parenthood data released Thursday shows more than half of its Oklahoma centers' patients since September are from Texas, compared to less than 10% the previous year in that timeframe. Planned Parenthood health centers in Oklahoma saw a nearly 2,500% increase in abortion patients with Texas ZIP codes.

“This reality is heartbreaking and a glimpse of what’s to come should the Supreme Court restrict the constitutional right to an abortion even further,” said Alexis Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America.