Okfuskee County man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night

An Okfuskee County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Paden on Sunday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Clarence Clonts, 56, was driving quickly up north County Road 3620 about 10:10 p.m. when for an unknown reason, his vehicle's brakes locked.
Troopers reported his vehicle, described only as a 2007 Dodge, skidded more than 200 feet before running off the right side of the road and overturning a quarter-time.
Clonts was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, the report states. He reportedly died of head injuries at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
