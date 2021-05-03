 Skip to main content
Okfuskee County man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night
Okfuskee County man killed in single-vehicle crash Sunday night

  • Updated
An Okfuskee County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash north of Paden on Sunday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. 

Clarence Clonts, 56, was driving quickly up north County Road 3620 about 10:10 p.m. when for an unknown reason, his vehicle's brakes locked. 

Troopers reported his vehicle, described only as a 2007 Dodge, skidded more than 200 feet before running off the right side of the road and overturning a quarter-time. 

Clonts was not wearing his seatbelt at the time, the report states. He reportedly died of head injuries at the scene. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

