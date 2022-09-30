 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OKC police officer killed in off-duty car crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City police officer was killed in a car accident early Thursday while heading home after work.

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com. Some stories require a subscription.

