OKC mayor talks with Oprah about 'Caste' after she sent book to 500 leaders

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oprah Winfrey sent Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt a copy of the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” and he is one of the panelists sharing his thoughts about the latest release from Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson in an Apple TV+ exclusive .

Drawing parallels between the caste systems of America, India, and Nazi Germany, Wilkerson's "Caste" outlines a revolutionary framework for understanding how caste plays out across civilizations, both historically and today. Holt said Winfrey sent copies to 500 leaders , including some big-city mayors.

In "Caste," Wilkerson documents how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America to plan their debasement of the Jews; she discusses why the cruel logic of caste requires that there be a bottom rung for those in the middle to measure themselves against; she writes about the surprising health costs of caste, in depression and life expectancy, and the effects of this hierarchy on our culture and politics. Finally, she points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.