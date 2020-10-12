 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKC mayor talks with Oprah about 'Caste' after she sent book to 500 leaders

OKC mayor talks with Oprah about 'Caste' after she sent book to 500 leaders

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oprah Winfrey sent Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt a copy of the book “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents,” and he is one of the panelists sharing his thoughts about the latest release from Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and bestselling author Isabel Wilkerson in an Apple TV+ exclusive.

Drawing parallels between the caste systems of America, India, and Nazi Germany, Wilkerson's "Caste" outlines a revolutionary framework for understanding how caste plays out across civilizations, both historically and today. Holt said Winfrey sent copies to 500 leaders, including some big-city mayors.

In "Caste," Wilkerson documents how the Nazis studied the racial systems in America to plan their debasement of the Jews; she discusses why the cruel logic of caste requires that there be a bottom rung for those in the middle to measure themselves against; she writes about the surprising health costs of caste, in depression and life expectancy, and the effects of this hierarchy on our culture and politics. Finally, she points forward to ways America can move beyond the artificial and destructive separations of human divisions, toward hope in our common humanity.

In “Caste: Part 1,” Winfrey, Wilkerson, and a panel of readers discuss the concept that America is built on a caste system. Holt is among panelists featured in “Caste: Part 2" and said: "Just because we, me, David Holt, did not create that system, doesn't mean I'm not benefiting from it. ... We all have an obligation to undo this, even if we inherited it."

Click here for the full story at Oklahoman.com.

Video: Bipartisan meeting on race relations in Oklahoma

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in 1921

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized
State and Regional News

COVID-19: 1,524 more cases a new high Oklahoma, with record number of patients hospitalized

  • Updated

With six newly reported fatal cases, the death toll rose to 1,091, and 749 Oklahomans remain hospitalized with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 infections, also a new high. Four Tulsa County ZIP codes are in the red for severe risk in the latest hazard map from the Tulsa Health Department.

Related: Baylor suspends all football-related activities; Cowboys are scheduled to play Baylor next week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News