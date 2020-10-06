 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
OKC jailers face cruelty charge; playing 'Baby Shark' on loop is 'inhuman,' prosecutor says

OKC jailers face cruelty charge; playing 'Baby Shark' on loop is 'inhuman,' prosecutor says

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Oklahoma County Jail newsok

Aerial image of the Oklahoma County Jail and the Oklahoma City skyline. DAVE MORRIS/The Oklahoman archives

OKLAHOMA CITY - Two former detention officers and their supervisor were charged Monday after an investigation found inmates at the Oklahoma County jail were forced to listen to the popular children's song, "Baby Shark," on a loop at loud volumes for extended periods of time.

At least four inmates were subjected to the "inhuman" discipline in an attorney visitation room of the jail last November and December, according to the charge. The inmates was forced to stand the entire time, hands cuffed behind them and secured to the wall, the investigation found.

Charged were Gregory Cornell Butler Jr., 21, of Edmond; Christian Charles Miles, 21, of Oklahoma City; and Christopher Raymond Hendershott, 50, of Wellston.

District Attorney David Prater charged them with misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a prisoner and conspiracy.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured video: Oklahoma DOC director Scott Crow: 'All lives in Oklahoma matter, including those that are in our prisons"

Featured gallery: Meet 61 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash
State and Regional News

Haskell man killed in Okmulgee County crash

  • Updated

A passenger of the other truck involved, a 26-year-old Henryetta woman, was treated and released from a hospital. That truck's driver, a 31-year-old Okmulgee man, and another passenger, a 5-year-old Henryetta boy, were not injured, the report states. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News