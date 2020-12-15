OK Policy: Census data, new Kids Count report show Oklahoma families facing 'unimaginable choices' during pandemic

Kids Count policy reports use data from a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey to focus on physical health, mental health, hunger and housing, each identified as factors of a child's life that can "significantly" affect their well-being.

The newest Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Report, called "Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and The Urgent Need to Respond,” examines families in all 50 U.S. states.

"The United States is enduring the most catastrophic economic crisis since the Great Depression," the report states. "This time, however, the nation is also in the midst of a public health disaster that has not spared a single community. Schools have been disrupted so profoundly that the effects could damage the prospects of an entire generation of young people.

"And widening racial disparities require policymakers to prioritize equitable solutions. To help get families through this crisis, we need decisive action."