OK Policy: Census data, new Kids Count report show Oklahoma families facing 'unimaginable choices' during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is having an "outsized" impact on children and communities of color, with a new report indicating that roughly one in three Oklahoma households with children expressed some belief in October that they would experience an eviction or foreclosure within the next two months.
The report from Kids Count, a program of the Annie E. Casey Foundation that focuses on the well-being of children, also found that about 40% of Oklahoma adults living in homes with children said they've had difficulty paying for usual childhood expenses.
Additionally, more than one in eight families in Oklahoma said they "sometimes or often" don't have enough to eat during the ongoing public health emergency.
“Every child in Oklahoma deserves to have their basic needs met, yet the latest Kids Count report clearly shows Oklahoma families are facing unimaginable choices as they care for their loved ones,” Oklahoma Policy Institute Executive Director Ahniwake Rose said.
Kids Count policy reports use data from a U.S. Census Bureau Household Pulse Survey to focus on physical health, mental health, hunger and housing, each identified as factors of a child's life that can "significantly" affect their well-being.
The newest Annie E. Casey Foundation Kids Count Report, called "Kids, Families and COVID-19: Pandemic Pain Points and The Urgent Need to Respond,” examines families in all 50 U.S. states.
"The United States is enduring the most catastrophic economic crisis since the Great Depression," the report states. "This time, however, the nation is also in the midst of a public health disaster that has not spared a single community. Schools have been disrupted so profoundly that the effects could damage the prospects of an entire generation of young people.
"And widening racial disparities require policymakers to prioritize equitable solutions. To help get families through this crisis, we need decisive action."
The Oklahoma Policy Institute, known as OK Policy, noted that also among the findings were that Black and Latino families were more likely than white families to say they had "little to no confidence" that they could pay their next home mortgage or rent payment.
OK Policy, the current Oklahoma Kids Count Program affiliate, said in a statement about the findings that the pandemic has "magnified" existing racial inequalities that are the result of "historical and present day discriminatory practices."
"In a prosperous country such as the United States, housing instability is a deeply unsettling reality," the Kids Count report states, saying it is a problem in every region that is often seen with food insecurity.
It goes on to say: "Without action to prevent an eviction and foreclosure crisis, the data also point to a looming housing catastrophe" for communities of color.
The Tulsa World has previously reported on how Tulsa County has been among the top in the country in eviction rates per capita.
Though most court appearances at the Tulsa County Courthouse are being postponed through at least Jan. 11 amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, the eviction — or forcible entry and detainer — and small-claims dockets remain operational at the Tulsa County Family Center for Juvenile Justice, 500 W. Archer St.
An administrative order issued last week cited the "tremendous space" available there to accommodate those dockets in accordance with COVID-19 safety precautions.
OK Policy proposed multiple policy initiatives in response to the report's contents, including providing legal aid to tenants who have to navigate the eviction process, suspending juvenile court fines and fees; and transitioning all juvenile court status hearings from in-person to virtual during the pandemic.
OK Policy Kids Count Coordinator and Education Analyst Rebecca Fine said census data also show that families of color in Oklahoma reported a lack of health insurance at about twice the rate of white families. Oklahoma is in the top three states in which families with children lack health insurance.
OK Policy called in its statement Tuesday for an immediate implementation of Medicaid expansion to "speed the health and economic benefits it brings to our state."
“In looking at the latest data, we can see that many children and families of color find themselves in an even more precarious position than they were before the pandemic struck,” Fine said. “As a result, Oklahoma’s communities of color lack many key resources needed to weather this public health emergency.”
Featured video: Millions in U.S. face eviction amid COVID-19 crisis
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.