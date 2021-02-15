 Skip to main content
OHP reports no fatalities as a results of fiery I-44 collision in northeast Oklahoma City

OHP reports no fatalities as a results of fiery I-44 collision in northeast Oklahoma City

  • Updated
I-44 crash

At least two semi trucks were involved in a collision on I-44 in northeast Oklahoma City. [Photo courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol]

OKLAHOMA CITY - A fiery, multi-vehicle collision involving four semi trucks and four privately owned vehicles on the Turner Turnpike near Post Road closed lanes in both directions for much of Sunday, authorities reported.

Two semis caught fire and four people were transported to hospitals. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported there were no known fatalities as a result of the accident.

Two OKCFD fire engines and one brush pumper became non-operational while on scene due to mechanical parts freezing. Temperatures at the time of the accident were around 5 degrees with wind chills near minus-15.

OHP had the highway shut down in both directions as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.

