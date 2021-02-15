OHP reports no fatalities as a results of fiery I-44 collision in northeast Oklahoma City

At least two semi trucks were involved in a collision on I-44 in northeast Oklahoma City. [Photo courtesy Oklahoma Highway Patrol]
By Josh Dulaney, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - A fiery, multi-vehicle collision involving four semi trucks and four privately owned vehicles on the Turner Turnpike near Post Road closed lanes in both directions for much of Sunday, authorities reported.
Two semis caught fire and four people were transported to hospitals. The Oklahoma City Fire Department and Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported there were no known fatalities as a result of the accident.
Two OKCFD fire engines and one brush pumper became non-operational while on scene due to mechanical parts freezing. Temperatures at the time of the accident were around 5 degrees with wind chills near minus-15.
OHP had the highway shut down in both directions as of 8:45 p.m. Sunday night.
Photos: Winter storm blasts Tulsa
Snow
Traffic drives west in the snow on Interstate 244 just east of Harvard Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Snow
Jeanette Griffith and her dog Flint walk in the snow near 21st Street and Florence Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Snow
A Tulsa Transit bus travels in the snow east on Admiral Place just east of Harvard Ave. Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Tulsa, Okla.
Mike Simons, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Motorists navigate snow covered roads on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tulsa.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A stop sign has been encased in a shell of ice in north Tulsa as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Traffic heads toward downtown Tulsa on MLK Jr. Blvd as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
The Tulsa skyline as temperatures drop to single digits as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, February 14, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A resident of Tulsa takes precautions against an icy windshield as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, dropping temperatures to single digits.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A city of Tulsa snow plow clears Harvard Avenue near 16th Street.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Bradley Scott, an employee of American Parking, clears snow from sidewalks outside a lot at Fourth Street and Boulder Avenues in downtown Tulsa on Sunday.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A single car travels east on I-244 near Lewis Ave. in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Tulsans awoke to light snow and frigid temperatures Sunday morning as a winter storm moves into northeast Oklahoma.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Snow flurries begin to accumulate on a car in south Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as a winter storm moves in to north east Oklahoma.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Ice forms on a window in Tulsa on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 as arctic air and a storm system have combined to plunge wind chills to -12 degrees.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
Snow covers city streets, including at 61st Street and Sheridan Road in Tulsa, as a winter storm moved into northeast Oklahoma on Sunday.
John Clanton photos, Tulsa World
Tulsa Weather
A car left out in a winter storm is covered in snow in Tulsa as a winter storm moves in to northeast Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
John Clanton, Tulsa World
