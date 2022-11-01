OHP: No serious injuries after school bus carrying 9 children collides with pickup near Stillwater

None of the 11 people, including nine children, involved in a school bus collision near Stillwater on Tuesday suffered serious injuries, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

A pickup and the bus were southbound on Brush Creek Road near 19th Avenue about 3:10 p.m. when the pickup slowed to turn right into a private driveway and was struck by the bus, troopers wrote in a report.

The pickup's driver, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the Stillwater hospital and released after being treated for trunk and arm injuries, the report states.

Two of the children on the bus, 10- and 11-year-old boys, were treated at the scene for head injuries, troopers wrote.

The bus's driver, a 58-year-old man, and its other juvenile passengers were not injured, according to the report.

Troopers listed both drivers' conditions as "apparently normal" and wrote that the cause of the collision remains under investigation.