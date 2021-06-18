OHP: Five killed in LeFlore County head-on collision

Five people are dead after a head-on collision in LeFlore County, the Oklahoma highway Patrol reports.

Charles Drushal, 76, of Fort Smith, Ark., was driving a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Oklahoma 112 about two miles south of Cameron in LeFlore County at about 11:15 a.m. Friday when the vehicle went left of center hitting a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse traveling south on Oklahoma 112, troopers said.

Drushal had two passengers, Jill Drushal, 53, and a 15-year-old girl, both of Fort Smith, troopers said.

The Traverse was driven by a 15-year old boy, with one passenger, Aaron Gamble, 42, both of Greenwood, Ark.

All five people involved in the collision were pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

Oklahoma 112 was closed for over an hour due to the collision. Troopers are currently investigating.