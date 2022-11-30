OHP: Driver, 34, killed in DUI crash near Pryor

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers cited intoxication as the cause of the crash that killed a 34-year-old driver near Pryor early Wednesday.

Christopher Simmons of Lawton reportedly was driving a 2015 Hyundai Veloster south on Elliott Street about a mile south of Pryor just before 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Simmons reportedly failed to stop at a stop sign at U.S. 69-A and failed to negotiate the intersection, where maps show the road takes a jog to the left on the south side of the highway.

The car went off the road into a culvert and rolled twice, troopers said in a preliminary crash report, the OHP report states. The car came to rest on its top, and Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, troopers said.

Two passengers who were wearing seat belts survived the crash. A 31-year-old Stilwell man was hospitalized in good condition, and a 27-year-old Tulsa man was not injured, according to the report.

The report attributes the crash to driving under the influence.