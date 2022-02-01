Ohio man dies in crash on I-44 in Ottawa County

An Ohio man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in Ottawa County on Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Killed was William Arthrell, 72, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.
He was driving a 2011 Chevrolet east on the Will Rogers Turnpike about 9.5 miles east of Miami, Okla., about 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle made an illegal U-turn through a gap in the turnpike barrier wall.
His vehicle collided with a 2016 Volvo Truck being driven west.
Arthrell was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not injure, troopers reported.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Ashley Jones
Staff Writer
I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.