Ohio man dies in crash on I-44 in Ottawa County
  Updated
An Ohio man died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 44 in Ottawa County on Monday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was William Arthrell, 72, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

He was driving a 2011 Chevrolet east on the Will Rogers Turnpike about 9.5 miles east of Miami, Okla., about 10:22 p.m., when the vehicle made an illegal U-turn through a gap in the turnpike barrier wall. 

His vehicle collided with a 2016 Volvo Truck being driven west.

Arthrell was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injure, troopers reported.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, troopers reported.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

