OHCA board narrowly approves contract merger for company selected to build state health information exchange

In a procedural move, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board narrowly voted to merge a global software company’s existing contract into its new one to develop a statewide health information exchange.

The board in a 3-2 vote Wednesday approved an increase in the Oklahoma State Health Information Network — or OKSHINE — contract cap to $70.9 million from the previous $50.6 million approved a year ago to absorb an ongoing contract from 2014.

On Thursday, OKSHINE Executive Director Carter Kimble said the move isn’t an increase in cost, just a shifting of the original contract’s finances.

Orion Health has been a vendor for the Oklahoma State Department of Health to develop an electronic master patient index, which is shifting to OHCA as part of the OKSHINE effort also awarded to Orion.

“It looks like a new cost, but this $20 million for the eMPI (electronic master patient index) would have existed no matter what,” Kimble said. “Now because it moved from one agency to another it has the appearance of being new expense, but the state was already doing this and was going to continue doing it regardless of the vendor for the HIE.”