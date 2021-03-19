OHCA board narrowly approves contract merger for company selected to build state health information exchange

In a procedural move, the Oklahoma Health Care Authority board narrowly voted to merge a global software company’s existing contract into its new one to develop a statewide health information exchange.
The board in a 3-2 vote Wednesday approved an increase in the Oklahoma State Health Information Network — or OKSHINE — contract cap to $70.9 million from the previous $50.6 million approved a year ago to absorb an ongoing contract from 2014.
On Thursday, OKSHINE Executive Director Carter Kimble said the move isn’t an increase in cost, just a shifting of the original contract’s finances.
Orion Health has been a vendor for the Oklahoma State Department of Health to develop an electronic master patient index, which is shifting to OHCA as part of the OKSHINE effort also awarded to Orion.
“It looks like a new cost, but this $20 million for the eMPI (electronic master patient index) would have existed no matter what,” Kimble said. “Now because it moved from one agency to another it has the appearance of being new expense, but the state was already doing this and was going to continue doing it regardless of the vendor for the HIE.”
Health information exchanges, or HIEs, allow people’s medical records to electronically follow them when they receive care or services at various points of the health care system.
Kimble described the eMPI to the OCHA board as a system that enables the state to attribute health care, public health and state agency service records to a single individual.
He said it became clear that it made sense to consolidate the two contracts into one.
There was no board discussion on the item before the 3-2 vote.
Stanley Hupfeld, Phillip Kennedy and Marc Nuttle voted yes, and Jean Hausheer and Tanya Case voted no.
MyHealth Access Network has protested OHCA’s award of the OKSHINE contract to Orion, citing in part a best and final offer of $41.7 million and later an unsolicited offer of $19.9 million before the award was announced.
Both are less than Orion’s winning offer of $49.8 million.
The state purchasing director denied MyHealth’s protest. The nonprofit then appealed to the executive director of the Oklahoma Management and Enterprise Services, who sent the case to an administrative law judge.
A hearing has been scheduled for July 13.
