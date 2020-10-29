OCPA launches fundraising campaign for disestablishment to push 'unification of Oklahoma'

Small said Wednesday that his organization is working to educate Oklahomans about how the largest financial interests in the state, major casino operators, are trying to maximize the decision that involved the rape of a 4-year-old girl to their advantage.

Disestablishment “would put things back the way they were for 113 years in Oklahoma,” Small said. “It still leaves casinos, still allows them to buy land and place it into trust.”

Small, in his capacity as president of a group called Oklahomans for Fairness, sided with Gov. Kevin Stitt seeking higher exclusivity gaming fees from tribes. A federal court ultimately ruled the gaming compacts automatically renewed, siding with the tribes that brought the lawsuit against Stitt.

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin, Jr., said most leaders understand OCPA is trying to exploit the situation and do not take it seriously.

While others are trying to have serious discussions about the situation, OCPA is trying to inflame the situation with fear tactics and an ultimate goal to destroy reservations, Hoskin said.

“It is nonsense that we are a state divided and the sky is falling, which the OCPA has been peddling,” Hoskin said.