Nursing shortage spurs OU to make 'historic' change to accept all qualified applicants

OKLAHOMA CITY — University of Oklahoma officials announced plans on Tuesday to dramatically increase enrollment at the school’s College of Nursing to reduce a shortage of nurses across the state.

This fall, the college will begin admitting all qualified applicants.

For the incoming 2022 fall class, the university admitted all 555 qualified applicants. In comparison, only 366 students were admitted in the fall of 2021.

“That was only 62% of the qualified applicants,” said University of Oklahoma President Joseph Harroz Jr.

The cost to increase enrollment will be about $14 million, said OU College of Nursing Dean Julie Huff.

“Our academic standards for admission were not lowered,” Huff said. “These were all eligible applicants.”

Officials said the increase will be covered by existing resources and donations.

The College of Nursing expects to add about 21 full-time faculty and staff posts to handle the increased enrollment, Huff said.

“The cost to educate, the tuition and fees charged brought in, along with the state piece of it, don’t cover the full cost to educate students beyond the number we typically take,” Harroz said. “That has been the limiting factor.”

While there are enough hospital beds in the state, there have not been enough nurses to staff them, Harroz noted.

Oklahoma ranks 46th in the nation in terms of nurses per capita, officials said.

“There are literally hundreds of qualified applicants that don’t have spots in nursing programs, especially ours, the top one in the state,” Harroz said.

Annually, 80,000 people seeking a nursing degree nationwide are left at the door, Huff said.

The situation is a result of a shortage of nursing faculty, inadequate space, lack of equipment and funding, Huff said.

The expansion in enrollment will help improve access to health care and improve health outcomes, she said.

“This is historic,” Huff said. “There is probably not a college in the nation that can say they are doing this today.”

“Oklahoma’s nursing shortage is of great concern for our state,” Gov. Kevin Stitt said. “While the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major impact on the health care industry, particularly on the nursing workforce, the tireless work of OU and the Fran and Earl Ziegler College of Nursing will ensure we are addressing the needs of an evolving health care system and that Oklahomans continue receiving quality care.”

