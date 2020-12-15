Nurse first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — An emergency room nurse in Oklahoma City on Monday became the first person in Oklahoma to receive the COVID-19 vaccination.
“It didn’t even hurt, by the way,” said Hannah White, a 31-year-old registered nurse who works in the emergency room at Integris Baptist Medical Center.
The first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Oklahoma on Monday after it received emergency FDA approval late Friday.
The first 7,800 doses arrived at Integris Health, and 9,750 arrived at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Officials expect 33,000 doses to arrive in the state this week.
White, who lives in Calumet, said her hours in the emergency room have been long and tiring.
But “we don’t stop fighting,” she said. “I treat that person in the bed like it is my parent.”
She said receiving the vaccine was emotional for her, and she encouraged Oklahomans to get vaccinated.
The state is using a four-phased approach to administer the vaccine, with health care workers who provide direct COVID-19 care to be among the first to receive it.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said officials are looking at possibly moving educators up on the vaccination priority list. They are currently in Phase 3.
Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said that while he’s excited about the vaccine’s arrival, he’s “cautious and concerned about irrational exuberance.”
“Just because you saw a nurse receive the vaccine on television, it does not mean that you have magically received the vaccine,” Holt said. “Don’t be the last soldier to die in the war when the peace treaty has already been signed.”
He urged residents to continue to exercise precautions, such as wearing a mask, keeping a distance from others and washing hands.
“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Holt said. “It is in fact the light of day, but if you relax your precautions, it will turn into a train.”
Stitt called Monday a historic day in the fight against COVID-19.
“This is a major step to get us back to normal,” Stitt said. “But I want to be very clear. We are not going to get there overnight.”
Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the state expects to receive more than 166,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the month. Both vaccines require two doses taken weeks apart.
“Distributing this vaccine is going to take some time,” Frye said. “And it will be in limited quantities, but we know we will have continued shipments in the future.”
He asked for the public to be patient.
Dr. Douglas Drevets, chief of infectious diseases and a professor at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine, said he is confident that the vaccine is safe and effective.
Serious side effects were uncommon, and no life-threatening side effects were seen in clinical trials, Drevets said.
“This vaccine is as safe as any other vaccine the FDA has approved,” he said, adding that no corners were cut in developing it.
Oklahoma National Guard Brig. Gen. Cynthia Tinkham said the Guard is transporting the vaccine to various locations in vehicles provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health with an escort by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
