Nurse first to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Oklahoma

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt said that while he’s excited about the vaccine’s arrival, he’s “cautious and concerned about irrational exuberance.”

“Just because you saw a nurse receive the vaccine on television, it does not mean that you have magically received the vaccine,” Holt said. “Don’t be the last soldier to die in the war when the peace treaty has already been signed.”

He urged residents to continue to exercise precautions, such as wearing a mask, keeping a distance from others and washing hands.

“You can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Holt said. “It is in fact the light of day, but if you relax your precautions, it will turn into a train.”

Stitt called Monday a historic day in the fight against COVID-19.

“This is a major step to get us back to normal,” Stitt said. “But I want to be very clear. We are not going to get there overnight.”

Oklahoma Health Commissioner Dr. Lance Frye said the state expects to receive more than 166,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the month. Both vaccines require two doses taken weeks apart.