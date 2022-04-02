Number of poor-condition rural bridges drags down Oklahoma's ranking overall

Gypsy Schools Superintendent Rachel Collins isn’t looking forward to the day county officials finally close a bridge in her district that crosses the Deep Fork River.

Creek County officials told her about two years ago that the bridge, built in 1925, was too unstable for a heavy school bus to cross.

Collins said she has been forced to use a smaller, lighter vehicle to safely ferry students across the bridge, located on South 369th West Avenue in south-central Creek County.

“So right now we have been able to work out some plans with the parents for alternate transportation, but as far as taking a big yellow school bus across the bridge, it is not a viable option, it is just too dangerous,” Collins said.

The county-maintained bridge is one of about 80 in Creek County and nearly 2,300 statewide that are rated structurally deficient or in poor condition, according to a Tulsa World analysis of 2021 National Bridge Inventory data.

The data, submitted by the state of Oklahoma to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration, is released at the end of each calendar year and reflects bridge inspections through the previous year, in this case, 2020.

The data shows the state Department of Transportation continues to make big strides in reducing the number of structurally deficient bridges it is responsible for maintaining.

ODOT officials say only 67 state-maintained bridges are in poor condition, representing about 1% of the total under state responsibility. About 18 years ago, the state logged an all-time-high for Oklahoma with 1,168 deficient state-maintained bridges, according to ODOT records.

But the state maintains only 6,785 of the more than 23,000 bridges across the state.

County governments in Oklahoma collectively maintain more than 13,000 bridges.

The result is that while Oklahoma ranks No. 7 in the nation for good highway bridge conditions, the relatively high number of poor-condition bridges maintained by county government and other government entities drags down the state’s overall ranking for all bridges to 41st best in the nation, according to 2021 data.

A bridge condition is determined by its lowest inspection rating for the deck, superstructure, substructure or culvert.

Ratings equal to four or below for any of the four bridge components triggers a rating of “poor.”

If the lowest component rating is seven or higher, the bridge is rated as “good,” while a rating of “fair” is given when the lowest rated component is five or six.

Progress in counties

County officials say despite the relatively large number of poor bridges in their inventory, they, like the state, have made progress in reducing the overall number of bad bridges.

Chris Schroder, executive director of the Association of County Commissioners of Oklahoma, said county officials have worked hard to reduce the overall number of bad bridges under their control.

“Twenty years ago I think we had about 6,800 deficient bridges,” while today counties collectively have about 2,000 poor or deficient condition bridges, Schroder said. “So, yeah, we have 2,000 deficient bridges, but we are knocking them off (that list) at a pretty good rate now.”

For decades up until the early 2000s, Oklahoma ranked near the bottom among states in bridge conditions.

A series of legislative funding efforts beginning in 2005 helped turn things around for bridge replacement efforts.

Establishment of the Rebuilding Oklahoma Access and Driver Safety fund in 2005 was perhaps the biggest driver of improvements to state-maintained bridges and roads.

Funded through income and fuel tax collections along with motor vehicle fees, annual state funding for ODOT’s construction program has grown from $432 million in fiscal 2011 to $818 million in fiscal 2021, ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said in an email to the World.

State spending totals on bridge improvements specifically were not immediately available.

Another measure approved by the Oklahoma Legislature in 2006 created a new revolving fund dedicated to improvements to county-maintained roads and bridges.

The County Improvements for Roads and Bridges (CIRB) fund receives $120 million each year from motor vehicle collection revenues. County officials are hopeful that amount can be increased.

Still, a legislative report released in June suggested the people who control the county bridge fund could get more bang for their bucks if certain changes were made.

The report, by the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT), found “significant infrastructure challenges remain that impact local communities and the State’s transportation system.”

The report found that in 2019, 1 in 5 county-maintained bridges statewide were structurally deficient, with the share in some counties at more than 27%.

The LOFT report determined state CIRB funds could be more efficiently spent if funds were targeted to areas with greater need.

“LOFT’s analysis finds CIRB’s current funding formula fails to account for areas of greatest need or greatest concentration of infrastructure, either for quantity of county bridges or total county road mileage,” the report stated.

The report also noted county projects were selected for placement on a five-year spending plan with no clear criteria for prioritization.

The LOFT report pointed out that ODOT has authority to prioritize projects within the CIRB Plan, under state administrative code, but was not exercising this authority.

More funding needed

Currently, each of the eight state transportation districts in the state receive $15 million annually from the CIRB fund to finance construction or reconstruction of county roads and bridges.

Schroder said he is hopeful a bill passes this year that would increase the total amount added to the CIRB fund each year from $120 million to $150 million.

Schroder believes the program works best under the current arrangement in which local leaders are allowed to prioritize projects rather than based on a grading formula.

Schroder said counties have different road and bridge improvement needs depending on where they are located.

“We can sit here in Oklahoma City or Tulsa and try to put a formula together to pick which projects, but when you get right down to it, the three commissioners in each county are elected locally,” Schroder said. “That’s why the project starts in the county ... because they know their community.”

Randy Robinson, executive director of the Oklahoma Cooperative Circuit Engineering District Board, noted the LOFT report only looked at bridges in excess of 20 feet in length.

Structures less than 20 feet in length are not counted on the bridge inventory, he said, but counties are nevertheless responsible for maintaining hundreds, if not thousands of them.

“So addressing funding strategies based only on part of the picture/data is not appropriate,” Robinson wrote in an email to the Tulsa World in response to questions about the program.

The OCCEDB is a state board governed by eight members elected by their regional Circuit Engineering Districts.

The state is divided into eight CEDs, each of which are governed by a board composed of one county commissioner or representative from each county.

Each CED partners with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to manage the County Improvement for Roads and Bridges five-year construction plan.

Robinson said the CEDs have, or will shortly, adopt “formulized processes for their areas.”

Asked what the biggest need was for counties wanting to improve their bridge systems, Robinson replied: “Funding.”

Asked about the LOFT claim that it wasn’t exercising its authority to prioritize projects, Gerlach said ODOT collaborates with counties and CEDs “to facilitate bringing those priority projects forward for the CIRB Five Year Plan.”

The Transportation Commission, by statute, has the final approval of which projects are included in the five-year plan, he said.

Gerlach said the current system, under state administrative code, “encourages input from the county commissioners, who have not only jurisdictional responsibility of the roadway or bridge, but also have knowledge of the priority needs of their area.”

To date, the CIRB has funded over 874 projects representing 724 bridge replacements and 1,136 miles of roadway improvements, Gerlach said. “All of these projects were identified by the respective counties as priority in their districts.”

'Finally going to happen'

In Tulsa County, about 6% of the approximately 1,100 bridges in the county are rated in poor condition. But with its many state and interstate highways, most of the bridges in Tulsa County are maintained by ODOT.

Of the approximately 200 county-maintained bridges in Tulsa County, about 1 in 5 bridges is in poor condition, according to bridge inventory data.

Alex Mills, engineer for Tulsa County, said changes in funding levels have affected some project timelines.

For instance, one bridge over Snake Creek in far southern Tulsa County has been closed for years, Mills said.

Since the pandemic began, the Legislature has rerouted some state funding meant to fund county bridge and road replacement to fund county road maintenance projects, Mills said.

The change was made, he said, because of the decline in maintenance funding that was based at least in part on motor vehicle fuel consumption, which plummeted during the height of the pandemic.

As a result, Tulsa County expects to receive funding to replace the Snake Creek bridge sometime in fiscal 2024, Mills said.

In the meantime, the county is relying upon funds from the Vision 2025 sales tax improvements initiative to finance construction of another closed bridge.

The bridge, located on North 137th East Avenue between East 166th Street North and East 156th Street North near Collinsville, was closed Jan. 13, 2021, following an inspection that found structural issues, Mills said.

A contractor is scheduled Monday to begin work on replacing the bridge after submitting the winning $1.935 million bid for the project. The project is scheduled to take 120 days to complete, Mills said.

Meanwhile, District 3 Creek County Commissioner Jarrod Whitehouse said the bridge over the Deep Fork River in the Gypsy School District is scheduled along with two others nearby to be replaced beginning no later than August.

The $4.2 million project, needed for the past 11 years, is finally getting started after receiving funding from federal and CIRB sources, Whitehouse said.

He said the county tries to make passable as many poor-condition bridges as possible, "but it’s definitely a problem.”

“The simple solution is money; we need more money,” Whitehouse said, adding the issue is not limited to bridges.

Whitehouse said his district alone has about 180 miles of hard surface road.

“And at $120,000 per mile to overlay, that’s a lot of money to redo that whole 180 miles, so sometimes it’s a struggle,” Whitehouse said.

He said the Muscogee Nation has been a “blessing” to the county with its assistance in helping finance road and bridge projects.

Just last year the Muscogee Nation financed the replacement of one Creek County bridge, Whitehouse said.

The contractor should take about a year to complete the Deep Fork bridge project, Whitehouse said. The project entails building one large bridge to replace the Deep Fork bridge, as well as two smaller ones nearby.

“I think they are going to try to work around and keep it open as long as possible,” Whitehouse said. “It’s finally going to happen.”

Until then, Collins with Gypsy Schools will continue to use a workaround until work on the bridge begins.

When the bridge is closed for repair or replacement, Collins said it will add a minimum of 20 minutes one way to pick up students who live on the other side of the bridge.

