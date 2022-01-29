Number of fatal vehicle crashes is most in U.S. in 15 years

In Oklahoma, preliminary numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety show 321 deaths due to vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021 — a 12.2% increase from the 286 fatalities for the same period in both 2019 and 2020.

However, the number of vehicles on the road drastically declined from 2019 to 2020 — at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 — with many people not attending social occasions and not commuting while working at home, according to the AAA auto club.

The 2021 DPS figure is not final and is subject to change, the agency said.

Tulsa Police Department Traffic Safety Coordinator Lt. Paul Madden told the Tulsa World the city’s average number of fatal crashes had been 45 but that Tulsa saw more than 70 last year. Nineteen pedestrians were killed in Tulsa crashes last year, he said.

The Tulsa Police Department said it is increasing traffic stop efforts, especially along highways, in an effort to reduce the number of crashes due to unsafe driving.