Number of fatal vehicle crashes is most in U.S. in 15 years

The number of fatal vehicle crashes in the first half of last year continued to spike nationally, despite relatively fewer vehicles on the road amid the ongoing pandemic, government officials said recently.
“Why might this be happening? It’s not clear yet why there have been more fatalities on the road over the past two years,” the U.S. Government Accountability Office noted in a press release, citing data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
“According to preliminary research by the NHTSA, people who continued to drive during the pandemic may have engaged in riskier behavior — including speeding, failure to wear seat belts and driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs.”
The release cites statistics released in late October showing that traffic fatalities during the first half of 2021 increased 18.4% over the first half of 2020.
The estimated 20,160 traffic deaths during the first half of 2021 is the highest number since 2006, the GAO said.
In Oklahoma, preliminary numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety show 321 deaths due to vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021 — a 12.2% increase from the 286 fatalities for the same period in both 2019 and 2020.
However, the number of vehicles on the road drastically declined from 2019 to 2020 — at the onset of the pandemic in 2020 — with many people not attending social occasions and not commuting while working at home, according to the AAA auto club.
The 2021 DPS figure is not final and is subject to change, the agency said.
Tulsa Police Department Traffic Safety Coordinator Lt. Paul Madden told the Tulsa World the city’s average number of fatal crashes had been 45 but that Tulsa saw more than 70 last year. Nineteen pedestrians were killed in Tulsa crashes last year, he said.
The Tulsa Police Department said it is increasing traffic stop efforts, especially along highways, in an effort to reduce the number of crashes due to unsafe driving.
The October NHTSA report did not break down the number of fatalities by state but had Oklahoma in a region with Texas, New Mexico, Louisiana and Mississippi. The region had an 18% increase in traffic fatalities from the first half of 2021 compared to the first half of 2020 — slightly less than the national average increase.
As previously reported by the Tulsa World, commuter travel saw a drastic decline during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the increased numbers of fatal crashes in 2020 “defy logic,” AAA said last summer.
Daily trips for all modes of transportation fell from an average of 3.7 trips per day per person in 2019 to 2.2 trips in April 2020, before recovering slightly, AAA said.
The GAO release says the new infrastructure bill signed into law in November “increases funding for both safety and transit.”
However, the release also states that “rail has been one of the hardest hit transit modes — which include buses, subways, light rail, commuter rail, trolleys, and ferries — as pandemic-related restrictions and workplace flexibilities resulted in steep declines in ridership.”
Other than pubic bus ridership in the Tulsa and Oklahoma City areas and a few smaller metro areas, Oklahoma has little to no commuters using rail, ferries or trolleys.
On Thursday, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told The Associated Press he is pledging to tackle rising traffic fatalities through a national strategy aimed at reducing speed, redesigning roads and enhancing car safety features such as automatic emergency braking.
