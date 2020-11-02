 Skip to main content
November means deer warning for drivers: 711 crashes recorded last year on Oklahoma roads

Deer crossing

Deer cross a road near Guthrie. More animal-vehicle collisions occur in November, and most involve deer. The mating season for deer means the animals are on the move, often crossing roads at dawn and dusk.

 File photo/The Oklahoman

As November arrives, Oklahoma motorists should keep a sharp eye for deer in their path.

More animal-vehicle collisions occur in November than any other month, and most of those accidents involve deer. The rut (mating season for deer) happens in November and the animals are on the move, often crossing a road in front of a moving vehicle. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, and at this time of year, so are more drivers.

"Because the days are shorter we are now finding ourselves traveling at those times to and from work," said Kelly Adams of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "We are on the road when they are out crossing the road, so people need to be vigilant, and if they see one deer crossing, it is likely there are more."

According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 711 crashes on Oklahoma roadways in 2019 involved deer. Two people died, and nine were seriously injured in the collisions.

Safety tips

• Stay alert. Pay attention to "deer crossing" and other signs, and be cautious in areas near woods or water.

• Use high beams. Flickering high beams on a deer in the road might cause the animal to scurry away. High beams also help illuminate dark roads.

• Don't swerve. If an animal-car crash is inevitable, maintain control of the vehicle and don't veer off the road.

• Brake as necessary. Slow down, honk and tap the brakes to warn other drivers. Brake hard if no other traffic is following.

• Remember peak season. Deer crashes happen most often during October through December, which is hunting and mating season.

• Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many wild animals, especially deer, are most active from 5 a.m. until 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., prime commuting hours for many people.

• Slow down around curves. It’s harder to spot animals when going around curves and visibility for what lies in the road ahead is diminished.

• Watch for herds. If one deer is visible, more are likely nearby.

• Don't rely on a whistle. No scientific evidence supports that car-mounted deer whistles work.

• Wear seat belts. Always obey speed limits and wear seat belts.

Source: State Farm and AAA Insurance

