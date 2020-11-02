November means deer warning for drivers: 711 crashes recorded last year on Oklahoma roads

As November arrives, Oklahoma motorists should keep a sharp eye for deer in their path.
More animal-vehicle collisions occur in November than any other month, and most of those accidents involve deer. The rut (mating season for deer) happens in November and the animals are on the move, often crossing a road in front of a moving vehicle. Deer are most active at dawn and dusk, and at this time of year, so are more drivers.
"Because the days are shorter we are now finding ourselves traveling at those times to and from work," said Kelly Adams of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. "We are on the road when they are out crossing the road, so people need to be vigilant, and if they see one deer crossing, it is likely there are more."
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, 711 crashes on Oklahoma roadways in 2019 involved deer. Two people died, and nine were seriously injured in the collisions.
