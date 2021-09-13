Not only hospital beds, COVID-19 also creating extended backups in mental health therapy wait lists in Tulsa

The state ranks No. 12 and No. 7 in new cases and test positivity, respectively.

Its weekly case rate was 416 per 100,000, which is 44% above the country's rate of 288. The percentage of tests that were positive is 16.3%, 79% higher than the U.S. rate of 9.1%.

With specific regard to recovery from the disease, Gleason noted that OU-Tulsa most commonly sees individuals with anxiety, delirium or depression.

"Air hunger," or COVID pneumonia, is one of the most difficult situations to observe in a person with anxiety, she said. They aren't able to take deep breaths to lower their heart rate and blood pressure.

"These patients suffer kind of from almost a nonstop feeling of suffocation as their lungs are filled and the body's trying to recover and medications are trying to take effect," Gleason said. "They're unable to take a deep breath like we all do periodically throughout the day."

Delirium is a sudden change in attention or cognition, including disorientation or confusion, she said.

Patients also can develop visual or auditory hallucinations, she said, which can lead to delusion. If a patient is disoriented in the hospital and begins to believe they are at home, then the patient begins to wonder why people are in their room.