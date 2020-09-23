 Skip to main content
Norman votes to require masks at private parties ahead of Sooners' matchup with Kansas State

NORMAN — The Norman City Council, acting to discourage large house parties and other "unsafe" gatherings, voted Tuesday night to approve changes to the city's ordinance requiring face masks and social distancing to include public and private gatherings.

The council struggled to agree on the proposed changes during a more than three-hour virtual discussion, but voted 5-3 in favor of amendments that would give the city more authority to enforce fines for violators and prohibit "indoor and outdoor social gatherings on public or private property which exceed 25 people in number."

Mayor Breea Clark threatened to take action after the University of Oklahoma's first home football game, when videos of off-campus gatherings surfaced on social media showing revelers dressed in OU colors enjoying themselves without wearing masks or social distancing.

Clark blamed the "unsafe" gatherings for a rise in Norman's COVID-19 infection rate, which has forced Norman Public Schools to suspend in-person instruction.

