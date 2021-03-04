 Skip to main content
Norman educator wins Oklahoma Teacher of the Year

  Updated
Jessica Eschbach

OKLAHOMA CITY - A Norman North High School educator has been named the 2021 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year.

Jessica Eschbach, an innovative learning coach, won the award in a virtual ceremony Thursday morning.

Eschbach said she is “shocked beyond belief” to be named the winner.

“I’m truly humbled by the fact that I get to represent my district, Norman Public Schools, and all the teachers who have gone above and beyond during these crazy times to do everything that they can for their students to keep them safe and to keep them learning,” Eschbach said. “The work is not done. This pandemic and this year have shown us that there are some inequities that we can face head-on and make sure that every student in the state of Oklahoma is getting access to the best educational opportunities that we have to offer.”

