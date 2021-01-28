Norman drug bust leads to arrest, seizure to marijuana, mushrooms, counterfeit pills and guns

OKLAHOMA CITY - State law enforcement agents on Wednesday arrested a man in Norman who they say is responsible for trafficking large amounts of illicit drugs and counterfeit pills throughout Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents arrested Dionte Allen, 24, on several drug-related charges after they executed a search warrant at a home in east Norman, where they seized 134 grams of cocaine, 561 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 705 grams of marijuana, 1,278 Adderall pills, and 4,262 suspected counterfeit Xanax and Ecstasy pills.

Agents also seized five rifles and 12 handguns inside the home.