 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Norman council members upset with selection of Ward 2 replacement

Norman council members upset with selection of Ward 2 replacement

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Recall Petition Oklahoma

Norman Mayor Breea Clark, right, speaks during a city council meeting Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

NORMAN — Some council members and residents are voicing their displeasure with the process for selecting an interim replacement for Ward 2 council member David Perry, who died unexpectedly after serving less than two months.

A council-appointed committee of residents, by a 3-2 vote, recommended Sean Boyd, a Chickasaw Nation executive and former Cleveland County Family YMCA board chairman, to fill the vacant seat. Boyd, 36, was one of 10 applicants interviewed by the committee.

Council member Kate Bierman said she's received dozens of emails from Ward 2 residents unhappy with Boyd's selection because they expected the committee to identify a candidate that most closely aligns with Perry's ideology and political stance, which was progressive.

She said the committee "seems to have selected someone who could "bridge the divide in Norman and provide some balance to the council."

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: Meet 60 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: More than 1,200 new cases, 9 deaths reported in Oklahoma
State and Regional News

COVID-19: More than 1,200 new cases, 9 deaths reported in Oklahoma

  • Updated

Friday's reporting is the second-highest daily increase in new cases since the pandemic began; 516 patients are currently hospitalized with suspected or confirmed cases.

Related: Why is Tulsa in the White House's COVID-19 red zone and Oklahoma City isn't? Masks in suburbs, Tulsa mayor says

Related: School-age coronavirus infections outnumber oldest demographic for the past two weeks in Tulsa County

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News