Norman council members upset with selection of Ward 2 replacement

NORMAN — Some council members and residents are voicing their displeasure with the process for selecting an interim replacement for Ward 2 council member David Perry, who died unexpectedly after serving less than two months.
A council-appointed committee of residents, by a 3-2 vote, recommended Sean Boyd, a Chickasaw Nation executive and former Cleveland County Family YMCA board chairman, to fill the vacant seat. Boyd, 36, was one of 10 applicants interviewed by the committee.
Council member Kate Bierman said she's received dozens of emails from Ward 2 residents unhappy with Boyd's selection because they expected the committee to identify a candidate that most closely aligns with Perry's ideology and political stance, which was progressive.
She said the committee "seems to have selected someone who could "bridge the divide in Norman and provide some balance to the council."
