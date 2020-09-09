Norman backs off half-capacity plan for bars on OU football game days

NORMAN — Norman City Council members, torn between slowing the spread of COVID-19 and restricting struggling businesses, backed away from a plan Tuesday night to reduce Campus Corner bar and restaurant capacity by 50% on days when the University of Oklahoma football team plays at home.
Instead, the council voted 7-1 to amend the city's existing mask and social ordinance by allowing bars and restaurants to operate at 75% of capacity inside and outside, including patios and blocked-off streets, where patrons will gather Saturday for OU's season opener against Missouri State.
The existing ordinance, which took effect July 9, limits most bars and restaurants to 50% capacity, but some that operate near the OU campus have struggled to meet those requirements, said council member Kate Bierman, who voted against the amendment to raise capacity.
"I am incredibly worried that we are going backwards," she said. "I don’t see the public health value in increasing (capacity)."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!