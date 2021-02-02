 Skip to main content
No smoke alarm found in Waynoka house where four people, including two firefighters, died

013021-tul-nws-waynokafire-p1

Firefighters investigate the blaze that killed four people, including two Waynoka volunteer firefighters, in a house in Waynoka on Friday.

 JORDAN GREEN for The Oklahoman

WAYNOKA — Fire investigators believe that no smoke detector was in the home where four people, including two firefighters, died early Friday, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday.

James Fullingim, assistant state fire marshal, said the cause of the fire, which appeared to have originated in the kitchen or living area, remains under investigation. He said there was no indication that a crime was committed.

The fire began in the early morning hours on Friday and was reported by someone in the house who said the two people in the home could not escape. That man and woman, as well as two Waynoka firefighters who were trying to rescue them, were fatally injured.

Click here to read the rest of this story at oklahoman.com.

