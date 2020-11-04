 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No power, no problem: How one Oklahoma City polling site continued to count votes after losing electricity on election day

No power, no problem: How one Oklahoma City polling site continued to count votes after losing electricity on election day

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

OKLAHOMA CITY - On-and-off again power outages caused mild Election Day hiccups at Mayflower Congregational Church-UCC, 3901 NW 63.

The Rev. Lori Walke, the church's interim senior pastor, said the power was out at the church when it opened its doors as a polling site on Tuesday morning. She said OG&E crews restored power about 10 a.m.

Walke said election volunteers seemed to take the power outage in stride and assured voters that their ballots would be counted though they could not be electronically scanned in as usual.

The minister said the power was initially out for several days after the recent ice storm and church leaders had called the election board to inquire about the plan if the power was not restored by Election Day. She said they were told that the church would remain a polling site with or without power.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Election 2020: Sen. Inhofe speaks to the crowd at the Tulsa County GOP Watch Party in Broken Arrow.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage
Govt-and-politics

Trump easily wins Oklahoma, Inhofe wins 5th Senate term; Follow our election coverage

  • Updated
  • 3 min to read

We will offer reactions and analysis from our veteran political team, including Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene and Staff Writer Randy Krehbiel.

Gallery: The local Republican Watch Party

Gallery: The local Democratic Watch Party at ONEOK Field

President Donald Trump easily wins in Oklahoma

Inhofe wins fifth Senate term, says it will be his last

Gallery: Voters line up on Election Day in Tulsa

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News