No power, no problem: How one Oklahoma City polling site continued to count votes after losing electricity on election day

OKLAHOMA CITY - On-and-off again power outages caused mild Election Day hiccups at Mayflower Congregational Church-UCC, 3901 NW 63.
The Rev. Lori Walke, the church's interim senior pastor, said the power was out at the church when it opened its doors as a polling site on Tuesday morning. She said OG&E crews restored power about 10 a.m.
Walke said election volunteers seemed to take the power outage in stride and assured voters that their ballots would be counted though they could not be electronically scanned in as usual.
The minister said the power was initially out for several days after the recent ice storm and church leaders had called the election board to inquire about the plan if the power was not restored by Election Day. She said they were told that the church would remain a polling site with or without power.
