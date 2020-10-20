 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No indictments coming for David Boren, Tripp Hall
top story

No indictments coming for David Boren, Tripp Hall

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Former OU president David Boren. Photo via The Oklahoman

Former OU president David Boren. Photo via The Oklahoman

OKLAHOMA CITY - Retired OU President David Boren and a former OU vice president, Tripp Hall, will not face indictments over sexual misconduct allegations.

A special counsel overseeing an investigation into the allegations made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

"The OSBI investigation of David Boren and Tripp Hall has concluded," the special counsel, Pat Ryan, said Tuesday. "As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a Grand Jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation."

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Featured gallery: Take a look at David Boren through his 50 years of public service

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Deaths continue to surge as Oklahoma reports 14 more fatalities and 1,195 new cases

  • Updated

The Oklahoma State Department of Health weekly executive order report indicates that cases have risen by 15% and deaths surged by 16% since Oct. 9. Over the last 14 days, Oklahoma has seen deaths spike by 24% and cases increase by 17%. 

COVID-19 cases again on upward trend in county; additional measures to be discussed

COVID-19 spike at Tulsa County jail puts downtown ZIP code in red on alert map

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173
State and Regional News

COVID-19: Tulsa County resident is among two whose deaths were reported Monday; statewide toll reaches 1,173

  • Updated

Tulsa County reported 126 new cases Monday to bring the county’s seven-day average to 170.

Related: Will COVID-19 stop downtown Tulsa's revitalization?

Related: Public health officials evaluating COVID-19 impact say transparency is critical to determine hospital bed capacity

Related: TPS school board to continue discussing whether secondary students should return to school

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News