No indictments coming for David Boren, Tripp Hall

OKLAHOMA CITY - Retired OU President David Boren and a former OU vice president, Tripp Hall, will not face indictments over sexual misconduct allegations.

A special counsel overseeing an investigation into the allegations made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.

"The OSBI investigation of David Boren and Tripp Hall has concluded," the special counsel, Pat Ryan, said Tuesday. "As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a Grand Jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma.

"I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation."

