No indictments coming for David Boren, Tripp Hall

Former OU president David Boren. Photo via The Oklahoman
By Nolan Clay, The Oklahoman
OKLAHOMA CITY - Retired OU President David Boren and a former OU vice president, Tripp Hall, will not face indictments over sexual misconduct allegations.
A special counsel overseeing an investigation into the allegations made the announcement Tuesday in a news release.
"The OSBI investigation of David Boren and Tripp Hall has concluded," the special counsel, Pat Ryan, said Tuesday. "As the appointed acting AG for this investigation, I have made the decision, after considering all relevant facts and circumstances, to not seek a Grand Jury criminal indictment relative to Boren’s and Hall’s alleged wrongful conduct while they were employed by the University of Oklahoma.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
"I want to personally thank the OSBI for their extraordinary efforts and for conducting a thorough investigation."
Featured gallery: Take a look at David Boren through his 50 years of public service
David Boren
David Boren was the son of Congressman Lyle Boren and attended schools in both Bethesda, Maryland, and Seminole. courtesy/Oklahoma Historical Society
David Boren
David Boren, 24, takes the oath of office on Nov. 23, 1966, after winning a seat in the House of Representatives. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
State Rep. David Boren, D- Seminole (right), speaks alongside Rep. Fred Boettscher, D-Ponca City, on the five-point tax plan to add $58 million to Oklahoma's revenue on Jan. 30, 1971. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
State Rep. David L. Boren opened campaign headquarters at NW 16 and Broadway on July 10, 1973 before announcing his candidacy for governor Thursday. The 32-year-old Seminole Democrat was the first to declare candidate in the 1974 race. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
David Boren, then a state representative, speaks during a meeting prior to the election on Jan. 27, 1974. Boren beat Clem McSpadden in the Democratic primary. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
State Sen. Jim Inhofe’s expression reflects the hopeless of his campaign on Nov. 5, 1974, as Tulsan John Hulburt shows him some early returns on the governor’s race in Inhofe’s loss to Democratic state Rep. David Boren. Tulsa World file
-
David Boren
David Boren speaks as governor-elect on Nov. 5, 1974, after he beat state legislator Jim Inhofe to become governor at the age of 33. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
Gov. David Boren signs into law the last 78 bills submitted to him after the 1976 Legislature. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
Gov. David Boren shown in 1976. For two years during his tenure, Oklahoma ranks first in percentage increases to higher ed funding. Photo provided to The Oklahoman
David Boren
Gov. David Boren addresses the joint opening session of the 36th Oklahoma Legislature on Jan. 4, 1977. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
David Boren is shown in this photo from Oct. 10, 1977, which would have been halfway through his term as governor. Tulsa World File
David Boren
Gov. David Boren and his wife, Molly, ride bicycles in this May 11, 1978 photo. Molly's bike, a remnant from her OU law school days, still has the book baskets on the side; David's has a child carrier on the back for his children. When the couple rides outside the capitol compound into the neighborhood, a Highway Patrol guard drives along behind. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
Gov. David Boren, standing next to his wife, Molly, announces his candidacy for the U.S. Senate on Jan. 21, 1978. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
David Boren campaigns for U.S. Senate on Nov. 7, 1978. Tulsa World File photo
David Boren
U.S. Sen. David Boren with wife, Molly, greet a room of happy supporters on Nov. 7, 1978, after his victory. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
Followed by a broom brigade, U.S. Senate candidate Gov. David Boren marches in a parade in Moore on Aug. 11, 1978, with son Dan in his arms and daughter Carrie at his side. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
U.S. Sen. David Boren (right) sits with Okla. Gov. George Nigh and Sen. Phil Latson (back) during a signing. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
U.S. David Boren speaks with two unidentified people on Sept. 2, 1983. Tulsa World File photo
David Boren
David Boren, flanked by his wife, Molly, speaks following his re-election to the U.S. Senate on Nov. 6, 1984. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
David Boren and meets with some of the leaders of a Contra patrol in a combat zone on June 13, 1985. Tulsa World File photo
David Boren
Former President George H.W. Bush gestures to the crowd at the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence banquet on May 4, 1990. He is applauded by (from left) former House Speaker Carl Albert, former Sen. Don Nickles, former U.S. Sen. David Boren and former Gov. Henry Bellmon. Tulsa World file photo
David Boren
U.S. Sen. David Boren and his wife, Molly, arrive at Guthrie’s Territorial Christmas Ball on Dec. 14, 1991. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren walks across the OU campus with members of the Crimson Club on his first day as president. Tulsa World file
David Boren
OU president David Boren stands and claps alongside his wife, Molly, during a 1996 event. Tulsa World file
David Boren
OU president David Boren chats with Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage at a dedication ceremonies for the Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless, 415 W. Archer St., in 1996. Tulsa World File
David Boren
Steve Owens (left) and David Boren (right) give Barry Switzer a picture of what the new Switzer Center will look like during the groundbreaking ceremony at the University of Oklahoma in 1997. Tulsa World file
David Boren
OU president David Boren and board of regents chair Melvin C. Hall (back) speak to the media in 1998 after the board voted to remove John Blake from the position of head football coach. Tulsa World File photo
David Boren
Newly hired football coach Bob Stoops, president David Boren and athletic director Joe Castigleone glisten to the pep rally crowd ouside University of Oklahoma’s (OU) Evans Hall during ceremonies Dec. 1, 1998, naming Stoops the new head football coach at the school. Tulsa World File
David Boren
Former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher is congratulated by OU President David Boren on her honorary degree in Humane Letters. Thatcher was at OU for their Convocation ceremony on Feb. 25, 1999. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World File
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren speaks during a ceremony announcing the university's purchase of the BP Amoco Research Center on Dec. 8, 1999. The facility was re-named the OU Schusterman Health Sciences Center in honor of a $10 million grant from The Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation of Tulsa. Tulsa World file
David Boren
OU President David Boren rides the Sooner Schooner after a touchdown during a 1999 game at Owen Field. Photo via The Oklahoman archives
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren watches the Sooners face Nebraska football game surrounded by the Pride of Oklahoma Band. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
The Rev. Desmond Tutu listens to OU President David Boren during the 2000 Academic Convocation.
Boren honored the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize winner with an honorary doctorate. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
Statue on the University of Oklahoma campus honors president David Boren. Tulsa World file
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren speaks with Emily Barrett, 7, and Roland Barrett, associate director of the OU band during the Orange Bowl coaches luncheon in Miami, Fla., on Jan 2, 2000. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
David Boren
OU President David Boren talks with head football coach Bob Stoops on stage during the OU rally to celebrate the team’s national championship. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
University of Oklahoma president David L. Boren speaks at the New Sooner Convocation at the Lloyd Noble Center on Aug. 17, 2006. Photo via The Oklahoman
David Boren
Oklahoma President David Boren (left) and coach Bob Stoops talk to the OU football team before the first day of practice on Aug. 3, 2006, in Norman. Tulsa World file
David Boren
President David L. Boren (center) and Bob Stoops (right) participate in a beam raising/groundbreaking ceremony with major donor Tim Headington (left) at a new student housing center on the OU campus Sept 2, 2011. Photo via The Oklahoman
David Boren
OU President David Boren's statement to the OU band on Oct. 17, 2014. Boren rescinded a section of the university’s band handbook prohibiting students from making negative public comments about the band, saying it hindered free speech.
David Boren
David Boren, the president of the University of Oklahoma, sits at his desk in his office inside Evans Hall in 2014 for a story on his 20th year as president. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
David Boren
University of Oklahoma president David Boren speaks at a groundbreaking for the Tandy Education Center at the OU-Tulsa campus in on Sept. 17, 2014. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
David Boren
The chair behind David Boren's desk in his office inside Evans Hall is the same chair he used on the floor of the Senate before taking the job as president at the University of Oklahoma. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
David Boren
University of Oklahoma junior Marquis Ard holds a fist up as President David Boren speaks about a video of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity members allegedly chanting a racist song on March 9, 2015. At left are students Jesse Robbins Joshua Murphy. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
David Boren
Jabar Shumate speaks after being introduced by OU President David Boren following the SAE scandal on the OU campus. He was named vice president of the university community. The Oklahoman file
David Boren
University of Oklahoma president David Boren poses with Band Drum Major Kyle Mattingly (left) and feature twirler Sara Harris following New Sooner Convocation in 2015. Photo via The Oklahoman
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren speaks during a New Sooner Convocation in 2015. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren (left) shakes hands with Mayo Demonstration School kindergartner Ben Weindorf, 5, and his mother Stephanie Jones, after Boren spoke in support of State Question 779 during the Oklahoma’s Children Our Future town hall in Tulsa. Tulsa World file
David Boren
Shawn Mayhew greets Pres. David Boren after he was honored for 50 years of public service during a regents meeting at Bird Library at the OU Health Sciences Center in Oklahoma City on Jan. 26, 2017. SARAH PHIPPS/The Oklahoman
David Boren
Kellye Shuck, principal of Catalayah Elementary School in Claremore, introduces University of Oklahoma President David Boren at the school’s daily Rise and Shine assembly last year. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
David Boren
OU President David Boren (right) claps alongside Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield (left) and coach Bob Stoops hoist the Sugar Bowl trophy as athletic director Joe Castiglione and president David Boren (far right) cheer after the Sooners defeated Auburn in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 2, 2017. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren announces his retirement on Sept. 20. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren walks hand in hand with wife Molly Shi as they leave a press conference where he announced his retirement on Sept. 20. Photo via The Oklahoman
David Boren
Student Robert MacDonald takes a selfie with University of Oklahoma President David Boren after he announced his retirement in 2017. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
David Boren
A Bruce Plante editorial cartoon depicts David Boren as the seed sower after Boren announced his retirement.
David Boren
Tyler Villegas, a sophomore from Hawaii, shakes hands with University of Oklahoma President David Boren after seeing him on campus and wanting to meet him on March 28, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren poses for a portrait at "The Gossips" statue which is one of his favorite places on campus, on March 28, 2018. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
David Boren
David L. Boren is introduced as the University of Oklahoma announces on March 26 James "Jim" L. Gallogly will succeed him. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
David Boren
David L. Boren (right) congratulates James Gallogly as the University of Oklahoma announces Gallogly will succeed Boren and become its 14th president. STEVE SISNEY/The Oklahoman
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren speaks
during a statue dedication ceremony for former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium in April. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
David Boren
University of Oklahoma President David Boren is taken away on a stretcher Saturday after falling ill during the statue dedication ceremony for former coach Bob Stoops. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
David Boren
The statue of University of Oklahoma President David L. Boren is unveiled on April 21 on the OU campus. The Oklahoman file
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
March 2018: OU President David Boren and his legacy
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!