'No end of this peak in sight': Public health official concerned for 65-and-older demographic as October becomes worst month for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has amassed more COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in October than in any other month and is poised to surpass the monthly deaths record before the weekend.
Dr. Jennifer Clark offered her data presentation Wednesday morning during the weekly COVID-19 session of Project ECHO, an Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences program that helps serve rural and underserved areas.
She pointed to multiple charts that depict ways to view the state’s positive cases, which she said last peaked in mid- to late July.
“We’ve definitely blown that out of the water with no end of this peak in sight,” Clark said.
But Clark, an expert on health care delivery sciences and a former hospital administrator, added context to illustrate her growing concerns.
Clark said she is most concerned with the 65-and-older demographic if current rates continue unimpeded, given the hospitalization situation.
She said about 6,000 or more infections are projected for that demographic statewide in the next three to four weeks, of which about 30% will require hospital admission, based on historic rates.
“So that translates into 1,800 hospitalizations (of those 65 and older) to be sustained in the next three to four weeks and forward,” Clark said.
There have been 8,609 hospitalizations in Oklahoma since the pandemic began seven months ago, with the state’s seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions at 76 on Wednesday.
Going into this week, Oklahoma had set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations 12 of the past 15 weekdays that data was released by the state.
The latest record was 956 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide Oct. 22. For COVID-19 patients in ICUs, the record is 319 reported Oct. 19. On Wednesday, the state reported 874 hospitalizations, of which 305 patients were in ICUs.
For comparison, the state’s high during the summer peak was 663 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported July 28. The record in the first wave, in the spring, was 560 reported on March 30.
Oklahoma has had at least 15,000 residents with active cases since Oct. 22, when the state first breached the 15,000 mark. The seven-day moving average of active cases Wednesday was 15,454.
Clark said that in Oklahoma each infected person on average infects one to two others.
“If they decide to go to a wedding or church or school or what have you, we could have a big dispersion event, depending on the circumstances,” she said. “With over 15,000 people currently infected in our (state), as you can imagine it’s just an exponential growth.”
White House report
The White House Coronavirus Task Force this week recommended that the state increase its mitigation efforts to control community spread of the virus as rates worsen across the state.
Sixty-five counties — 84% of the state’s 77 — have moderate to high levels of community transmission, with 42 — 55% — in the red zone for high levels of spread, according to the Oct. 25 task force report released Wednesday by the state.
The counties in red in northeastern Oklahoma are Tulsa, Craig, Delaware, Haskell, LeFlore, Lincoln, Mayes, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pittsburg, Rogers, Sequoyah, Wagoner and Washington.
“All indicators of community spread are increasing, including percent of nursing homes with positive staff members and residents, and community spread is increasing hospital admissions, leading to potential resource constraints,” the report states.
The task force recommends mask wearing, physical distancing, hand washing or sanitizing, and avoiding crowds. It specifically notes that private social gatherings are a concern.
“We are finding that as the weather cools, friends and families are moving social gatherings indoors, significantly increasing spread,” the report says.
Oklahoma’s new weekly case rate reached a new high of 217 per 100,000 people (14th highest in the nation), up for the fourth straight week. The U.S. average rose for the fourth consecutive week, too, now sitting at 133 per 100,000 people.
The state’s weekly test-positivity rate hit its second-highest mark at 11.4% (eighth highest in the U.S.), compared to the U.S. average of 5.8%.
The data are from Oct. 17-23.
Oklahoma’s weekly new case rate
The numbers signify the weekly rate per 100,000 people. Red zone is 100 and above; yellow zone is 10 to 100
Oct. 25: 217 (133 national average; 14th highest in U.S.)
Oct. 18: 207 (117; 11th)
Oct. 11: 190 (100; 9th)
Oct. 4: 178 (90; 10th)
Sept. 27: 201 (93; 5th)
Sept. 20: 175 (86; 6th)
Sept. 13: 142 (74; 5th)
Sept. 6: 146 (88; 9th)
Aug. 30: 114 (88; 13th)
Aug. 23: 123 (93; 12th)
Aug. 16: 117 (112; 15th)
Aug. 9: 146 (114)
Aug. 2: 186 (137)
July 26: 126 (140)
July 19: 128 (140)
July 14: 102 (119)
July 5: 69 (100)
June 29: 67 (74)
Oklahoma’s weekly test positivity rate
Red zone is 10% and above; yellow zone is 5% to 10%
Oct. 25: 11.4% (5.8% national rate; 8th highest in U.S.)
Oct. 18: 10.9% (5.4%; 7th)
Oct. 11: 10.0% (5.8%; 8th)
Oct. 4: 11.0% (4.6%; 5th)
Sept. 27: 11.8% (4.8%; 3rd)
Sept. 20: 9.9% (4.4%; 3rd)
Sept. 13: 10.0% (4.8%; 5th)
Sept. 6: 11.3% (5.2%; 4th)
Aug. 30: 9.6% (5.4%; 9th)
Aug. 23: 9.9% (5.8%; 8th)
Aug. 16: 9.4% (6.5%; 11th)
Aug. 9: 9.8% (7.1%)
Aug. 2: 9.8% (8.2%)
July 26: 10.1% (8.5%)
July 19: 9.8% (9.1%)
July 14: 9.7% (9.6%)
July 5: 6.0% (8.3%)
June 29: 5.8% (7.0%)
Source: White House Coronavirus Task Force reports. Each of these reports can be found online at coronavirus.health.ok.gov/white-house-coronavirus-task-force.
