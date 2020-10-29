'No end of this peak in sight': Public health official concerned for 65-and-older demographic as October becomes worst month for COVID-19 in Oklahoma

There have been 8,609 hospitalizations in Oklahoma since the pandemic began seven months ago, with the state’s seven-day rolling average of hospital admissions at 76 on Wednesday.

Going into this week, Oklahoma had set a record for COVID-19 hospitalizations 12 of the past 15 weekdays that data was released by the state.

The latest record was 956 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported statewide Oct. 22. For COVID-19 patients in ICUs, the record is 319 reported Oct. 19. On Wednesday, the state reported 874 hospitalizations, of which 305 patients were in ICUs.

For comparison, the state’s high during the summer peak was 663 COVID-19 hospitalizations reported July 28. The record in the first wave, in the spring, was 560 reported on March 30.

Oklahoma has had at least 15,000 residents with active cases since Oct. 22, when the state first breached the 15,000 mark. The seven-day moving average of active cases Wednesday was 15,454.

Clark said that in Oklahoma each infected person on average infects one to two others.