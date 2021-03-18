 Skip to main content
No, COVID-19 vaccination won't void your life insurance
Coronavirus

No, COVID-19 vaccination won't void your life insurance

Virus Outbreak Oklahoma

The rumor that a COVID-19 vaccination will void your life insurance policy, apparently started by vaccine skeptics, has been widely circulated on social media in recent weeks. It is based in part on the false claim that the three vaccines being used in the United States are "experimental."

 Associated Press

No, being vaccinated for COVID-19 will not invalidate your life insurance.

“This is simply not true,” Oklahoma Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said in a press release Thursday.

That rumor, apparently started by vaccine skeptics, has been widely circulated on social media in recent weeks. It is based in part on the false claim that the three vaccines being used in the United States are "experimental."

The vaccines, in fact, have been approved by the appropriate agencies in the United States and elsewhere.

“Whether it’s Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, these vaccines received Emergency Use Authorizations after the Food and Drug Administration determined their safety and efficacy," Mulready said. "I assure you that getting a COVID-19 vaccine will not impact your life insurance benefits.”

Tyler Laughlin, regional vice president of the American Council of Life Insurers, backed up Mulready.

“Life insurance policies are very clear on what might cause your insurer to deny a benefit,” said Laughlin. “Policyholders should rest assured that nothing has changed in the claims-paying process as a result of COVID-19 vaccinations.”

According to news reports, insurance companies, associations and regulators in the U.S. and Canada have been battling what appears to be intentionally false information about not only the vaccines' possible impact on life insurance but potential dangers associated with it, as well.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that about 1,900 of the 109 million people receiving COVID-19 vaccines — less than .002% — had died from all causes.

"A review of available clinical information including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records revealed no evidence that vaccination contributed to patient deaths," the CDC said.

