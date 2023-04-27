PAWHUSKA — One of the things that pleases Ree Drummond about the recently completed renovations to her Pioneer Woman Mercantile in downtown Pawhuska is that it lets her show off her salty side.

And her peppery side.

"I am so glad you asked about the salt and pepper shakers," Drummond said, during a break from putting the finishing touches on her latest project, a new cookbook titled "The Pioneer Woman Cooks — Dinner's Ready: Fast and Fabulous Recipes for the Slightly Impatient Home Cook," which will be published Oct. 24.

"It's no secret that I love all kinds of kitchen wares and table-top decorations," said Drummond. "And figurative salt and pepper shakers are something that I've always really loved having. In the old store, we might have seven or eight different kinds for sale.

"But when we began talking about renovating the Mercantile, I said, 'OK, guys — I have this idea,'" she said. "We'll have the world's largest salt and pepper shaker collection."

Whether the display of such items, which occupies a large table within the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, qualifies as the "world's largest" is debatable, but there is no denying there are a lot of novelty condiment containers at which to marvel. There are ceramic avocados to fill with salt whose pits are for pepper. There are white- and black-hatted gunslingers poised to face each other down. There are kissing cows, held together at the mandibles with magnets.

"I really love the kind of off-the-wall ones," Drummond said. "There's a set of frogs dressed as bride and groom, and there are prescription bottles ones that are something you don't see every day. But I think my favorite is the Marie Antoinette one — it's a single figure, but the head comes off, and that's the pepper shaker."

These are some of the items that visitors to the Pioneer Woman Mercantile can browse and buy, when the combination general store, restaurant and bakery has its official reopening Friday and Saturday.

The building, at 532 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska, closed for renovations earlier this year, with the various elements of the enterprise moved to different Pioneer Woman-owned venues around the town. The renovations focused mostly on the restaurant within the Mercantile, as well as the bakery and coffee shop on the second floor.

"About the only things that we kept from the original design," said "Sheriff" Terry Thorne, who is something of an unofficial ambassador for the Pioneer Woman's enterprises, "are the National Biscuit Co. sign that has been here for decades, the brick walls and the tin ceiling. Everything else, down to the plates, has been redone."

The area that formerly housed deli cases has been converted into a regular dining area that is somewhat walled off from the rest of the space.

Tim Slavin, general manager of the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, said the idea was to create more intimate areas within the dining room.

Slavin, whose culinary career has included jobs at Smoke Wood Fire Grill and Justin Thompson restaurants in Tulsa, has been working for Drummond at the Mercantile since October 2019.

"I wanted to continue my growth in this business, and working with someone whose brand reaches as far as Ree Drummond's was a great opportunity," he said.

As general manager, Slavin oversees the various properties under the Pioneer Woman umbrella, including the Mercantile, the P-Town Pizza Shop and Charlie's Sweet Shop, the Pioneer Woman Event Center and the Boarding House boutique hotel.

But he has been focusing a good deal of his energies into refining the restaurant menu at the Mercantile, which has debuted a number of new items in conjunction with the grand re-opening.

"We tend to go through a substantial menu revision maybe once or twice a year," he said. "Because we have a lot of return guests, we like to be able to offer them new things to try. And because we are running a scratch kitchen, changing things up helps keep the kitchen excited and challenged."

While there are a few items that will always be part of the Pioneer Woman Mercantile, such as its chicken-fried steak ("That is 100% Ree's recipe," Slavin said. "It's never been changed because it's perfect the way it is."), Slavin said there is a lot of room for creativity in creating new items for the menu.

"Ree, our chefs and I collaborate on the menu," he said. "We're not necessarily beholden to following the recipes in Ree's books or from the TV show, but we do make sure that everything we create has that Pioneer Woman quality that people expect."

Among the new dishes on the menu are breakfast items such as the huevos rancheros verde ($13), a take on the classic Mexican dish chilaquiles, with corn tortilla chips tossed in a mild tomatillo salsa and topped with two eggs, jalapeño and Fresno chiles; and the crunchy french toast ($13), four quarters of brioche crusted in a mix of corn flakes and Cap'n Crunch cereal, with macerated berries, a spiced mascarpone cream and a blackberry-and-Dr Pepper syrup.

There is also a deconstructed yogurt parfait bowl ($13), and what Drummond calls her favorite new breakfast dish, the avocado toast ($12), with mashed avocado, scrambled eggs, watermelon radishes, cherry tomatoes and bacon.

"I usually say that if it's on the menu, then it's the best example of a dish I've ever eaten," Drummond said, laughing. "But our chef Megan Thompson came up with this, and it's really a work of art."

For the lunch and dinner menu, new items include a pulled pork sandwich with fresh apple slaw ($14), which mixes a cool fresh apple slaw in a chipotle dressing that gives it some heat with finely shredded apples that have been battered and fried, all atop pork cooked in a Dr Pepper barbecue sauce.

"It's a different twist on the classic combination of pork and apples," Slavin said.

Also on the menu are a chopped Greek salad ($16), which includes "everything you might find in a Greek salad bar on one plate," said Slavin, complete with slices of grilled halloumi cheese, and an epic chips and dips platter ($18), a collection of raw vegetables, house-made dill and bread-and-butter pickles and house-made potato chips to dip into ramekins of whipped feta cheese, Green Goddess dressing and a roasted corn dip that would be enjoyable served simply with a spoon.

The upstairs bakery also underwent major changes, with the display cases moved to different location to make access to the space easier, in addition to offering an array of sweet and savory pastries and savory treats, from mini bundt cakes into which one can pipe vanilla, strawberry or chocolate flavors, to sausage rolls and cinnamon buns, to a proprietary coffee blend created for the Mercantile by Tulsa's Topeca Coffee.

The new seating in the bakery also makes it a perfect place to relax while waiting for a table in the restaurant to become available or when one has had enough shopping.

While the front of the store is decked out with balloon arches over the entrances in preparation for the weekend, Drummond said the next two days likely will be "business as usual" with just a few twists.

"We may have some giveaways and door prizes, and I will probably pop in to meet with people or sign books or whatever," she said. "We'll just see how the day unfolds. I'm just really interested in seeing what people who have been to the Mercantile before will think about the changes we've made, and I always enjoy talking with people who are making their first visit to the Merc."