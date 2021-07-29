New unemployment filings approach prepandemic levels

Oklahomans last week collectively filed one of the smallest numbers of first-time unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,074 state workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending last Saturday, according to unseasonally adjusted data.
That’s the lowest number to file initial claims since late November, when 2,657 claims were reported and the second lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.
The sub-3,000 number of filings reported in November was revised the following week to 3,541 claims.
The number of first-time claims for unemployment filed last week was 30% fewer than the number the prior week, when 4,394 claims were filed, according to revised figures.
Despite the decline, initial claims are still double what they were during the same period two years ago, before the pandemic.
Meanwhile, claims for continued unemployment benefits declined for the second consecutive week after the number of filings had reached totals not seen since the beginning of the year.
The 29,601 continued claims filed last week represents a nearly 21% decline in filings from the prior week.
Continued claims are those filed after at least one week of unemployment.
The four-week moving average of initial and continued claims also shows declines from the prior week.
The moving four-week average of initial claims declined from 8,237 the week ending July 17 to 7,046 the following week. The moving four-week average of continued claims declined from 37,106 to 35,828 during the same period.
Nationally, initial claims for unemployment declined by 24,000 to 400,000, according to seasonally adjusted figures.
The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, which has stopped commenting on initial claim numbers until they are revised a week later, noted the nearly 50% decline between claims filed between the weeks ending July 10 and July 17, which was previously reported by the Tulsa World.
“Nearly a 50% decline in initial claims is great news for Oklahoma businesses and the state workforce as Oklahomans continue to get back to work,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “The decline is a promising indicator of the direction we’re heading.”
She said the state continues to process applications for the $1,200 Back-to-Work incentive authorized by Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The agency said it has received more than 2,100 applications for the incentive from eligible clients.
Zumwalt said she expects more applications to be filed in coming weeks as claimants complete six consecutive weeks of employment, a program requirement.
Workers who had an active unemployment claim between May 2-May 15 and who have completed their six consecutive weeks of employment with an Oklahoma employer can apply for the Back-to-Work Initiative at oklahoma.gov/oesc/individuals.