New unemployment filings approach prepandemic levels

Oklahomans last week collectively filed one of the smallest numbers of first-time unemployment claims since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 3,074 state workers filed initial claims for unemployment benefits during the week ending last Saturday, according to unseasonally adjusted data.

That’s the lowest number to file initial claims since late November, when 2,657 claims were reported and the second lowest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The sub-3,000 number of filings reported in November was revised the following week to 3,541 claims.

The number of first-time claims for unemployment filed last week was 30% fewer than the number the prior week, when 4,394 claims were filed, according to revised figures.

Despite the decline, initial claims are still double what they were during the same period two years ago, before the pandemic.

Meanwhile, claims for continued unemployment benefits declined for the second consecutive week after the number of filings had reached totals not seen since the beginning of the year.