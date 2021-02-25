New unemployment claims in Oklahoma decline by 30% from prior week

State unemployment claims declined by 30% last week from the revised, unadjusted figures of the prior week, according to a government report.
The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,768 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment the week ending Saturday.
The prior week showed 6,774 filed initial claims — those filed at the onset of unemployment, according to the report.
Continued claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — declined by 16%.
The four-week moving average of continued claims also declined for the 35th consecutive week, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.
“The decline in both the continued and initial claims four-week moving averages for 35 weeks is a positive indicator of Oklahoma's continued recovery and commitment to reemployment for our citizens,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Many states have not seen this steady decline and our state is doing the work that needs to be done to support Oklahoma's economy."
In all, 28,569 Oklahoma workers received regular unemployment benefits the week ending Feb. 13, a decline of 5,492 from the previous week, according to revised figures.
The number of workers who received continued unemployment benefits from the temporary federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program declined by 311, going from 17,699 to 17,388.
PUA is designed for gig or self-employed workers.
First-time claims for PUA assistance declined by 117 to 409.
The OESC said in a written statement Thursday that fewer than 10,000 claims are still in adjudication, although officials say the time to resolve adjudicated claims has been reduced by over 50%.
“A 50% decrease in the adjudication process timeline is a significant milestone, but we are not resting, and we will continue to improve this process for claimants,” said Zumwalt.
“Throughout the pandemic, the agency has placed priority on streamlining any process where we see bottlenecks that impact claimants and work to make changes to expedite solutions as quickly as possible.”
Nationwide, first-time unemployment claims declined by 111,000 to 730,000 during the week ending Saturday.