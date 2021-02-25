New unemployment claims in Oklahoma decline by 30% from prior week

State unemployment claims declined by 30% last week from the revised, unadjusted figures of the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 4,768 Oklahoma workers filed first-time claims for unemployment the week ending Saturday.

The prior week showed 6,774 filed initial claims — those filed at the onset of unemployment, according to the report.

Continued claims — those filed after at least one week of unemployment — declined by 16%.

The four-week moving average of continued claims also declined for the 35th consecutive week, according to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.

“The decline in both the continued and initial claims four-week moving averages for 35 weeks is a positive indicator of Oklahoma's continued recovery and commitment to reemployment for our citizens,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Many states have not seen this steady decline and our state is doing the work that needs to be done to support Oklahoma's economy."

In all, 28,569 Oklahoma workers received regular unemployment benefits the week ending Feb. 13, a decline of 5,492 from the previous week, according to revised figures.